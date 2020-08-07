It’s Official: A ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Is Happening

Lionsgate

And it’ll star Baby herself, Jennifer Grey, who will also serve as executive producer

Baby’s back! Everyone’s favorite film about, well, dirty dancing at a sleepy Catskills resort will finally have a sequel. The announcement comes an incredible 33 years after Dirty Dancing was released in theaters in August 1987.

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history,” Feltheimer said on an earnings call, Deadline reports.

Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Grey (who played Baby opposite the late Patrick Swayze, who played dance instructor Johnny) will not only star in the film, but she will also serve as executive producer. At the helm are Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer, who will work with a screenplay written by Five Feet Apart and The Curse of La LLorona‘s Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis.

We first learned of the sequel last month when Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news, calling it “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.”

Dirty Dancing was a hit in theaters when it was released some 30 years ago, racking up $218 million at the global box office. The film was also the first to sell more than 1 million copies on home video; it also yielded two multi-platinum soundtrack albums.

It doesn’t end there: The Emile Ardolino-directed film also made waves at the Oscars and Golden Globes. At the Oscars, the film won best original song for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Frank Previte, John DeNicola and Donald Markowitz. And at the Globes, the film was nominated in the comedy/musical category, and Swayze and Grey were nominated for best comedy/musical actor/actress.

As we await a release date, please join us as we listen to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” on repeat for the rest of the day.