Disney Won’t Give You A Pic From Your Ride Without A Mask

Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World/Getty

The Magic Kingdom Park in Florida has adopted a “no mask, no photo” policy, refusing to provide ride photos to patrons who aren’t wearing a protective face covering

Over the weekend, Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park reopened in Orlando, Florida, despite the state’s record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases. As part of their reopening plan, the park is requiring all visitors over the age of two to wear protective face coverings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In case you are curious how they are policing their new mask policy — especially on rides — Disney has come up with a creative solution: if you aren’t wearing a mask, you won’t be able to get photos of yourself on their rides.

The policy was confirmed by both CNN and Walt Disney World News Today, who personally spoke to workers at the park. It includes popular rides such as Splash Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, and Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin.

“We’ve received confirmation from various Cast Members at attractions that guests who remove their face masks while on an attraction will have their on-ride photo pulled and deleted from the PhotoPass system,” WDWNT explains. “Only guests who follow the rules and keep their face masks on at all times throughout the duration of the attraction will have their photo show up for download or purchase.”

Additionally, the rule applies to all on-ride PhotoPass opportunities throughout Disney’s four theme parks, with the website confirming it is the case at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. “We’ll inquire at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios upon their reopening to ensure it’s also being enforced at those parks as well,” they said.

This new rule joins several others announced by the park as part of their reopening, which includes possible temperature checks, health screenings upon entry, and increased social distancing.

CNN reports that over the weekend there were claims on social media that a guest felt sick while visiting the property. A Disney spokesperson told the publication that they have “robust protocols in place and will address each situation individually, considering advice provided by public health agencies and the company’s medical and safety experts.” Additionally, if anyone comes to the parks’ First Aid center with Covid-19-like symptoms, they will be required leave the park, with Disney assisting them in seeking care.

According to theme park journalist Carlye Wisen, while there were hand sanitizing stations and increased cleanings between rides, there was “absolutely no distancing” — even before ever making it into the gates.

Must Watch — first hand account of Walt Disney World this am thanks to theme park journalist @carlyewisel #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/hDv4FDW3W5 — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) July 11, 2020

“This is not OK. This is not OK,” she tweeted, showing the long lines at entry and the lack of distancing among guests.

On Monday Florida reported 12,624 new cases of the highly infectious and potentially deadly virus, and 15,300 new cases on Sunday — a daily record for any state in the country, per the New York Times. “Bottom line is, more people are mobile and they’re not necessarily taking the precautions we think would help,” Dr. Marissa Levine, a professor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health, told the publication.