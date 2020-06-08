65+ Disney Trivia Questions For Your Long Drive To Orlando

You may have mouse ears (or maybe a face mask). You may even subscribe to Disney+ and still own personal copies of all the Disney movies. But, how well do you really know Disney? From the multiple Disney parks that grace our planet to the dozens of movies they’ve released over the years, there’s a lot of ground to cover. Depending on what generation you are (or when your tiny humans were born), your Disney knowledge may even be limited to certain films, only. This giant list of Disney trivia questions, though, has a little something for everyone. There are no grades, but we’ve come up with a very serious punishment. Any time you get a question wrong, you have to watch the movie related to the answer. Hard work, huh? No cheating!*
*In this case, “cheating” would be getting them wrong so you have an excuse to watch a movie. Who even needs an excuse?
Disney Parks Trivia
1. What year did Disneyland open?
1955
2. Which tree sits prominently in Liberty Square?
The Liberty Tree. Disney World gardeners have grown over 500 new oak trees from acorns of the Liberty Tree.
3. What land is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad located in?
Frontierland
4. How tall is Spaceship Earth?
Spaceship Earth is an impressive 180-feet-tall and weighs nearly 16 million pounds
5. World Showcase consists of how many countries?
11
6. What’s the average daily attendance for Disney World?
53k
7. What is the name of the castle in Shanghai Disneyland Park?
The Enchanted Storybook Castle
8. How much land does Disney own in Orlando?
Roughy 50 square miles
9. The Haunted Mansion is home to how many happy haunts?
999
10. How many stones were used to make Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom?
None
Disney Trivia From The Movies
11. What is the name of Wendy’s dog in Peter Pan?
Nana
12. All you need is a little faith, trust, and what else?
Pixie dust
13. What did Peter accidentally leave in Wendy’s bedroom in Peter Pan?
His shadow
14. Who serves as Pinocchio’s conscience?
Jiminy Cricket
15. Who was Geppetto’s pet in Pinocchio?
Figaro
16. Who brings Pinocchio to life?
Blue Fairy
17. The necklace Pocahontas’ father gave to her, originally belonged to who?
Her mother
18. Which Disney character sings “Kiss the Girl?”
Sebastian
19. What is the name of Prince Eric’s dog in The Little Mermaid?
Max
20. What is the name of Ariel and Prince Eric’s daughter?
Princess Melody
21. What is the name of Andy’s neighbor in Toy Story?
Sid
22. What is the name of the toy store in Toy Story 2?
Al’s Toy Barn
23. What was the first Pixar movie?
Toy Story
24. How old is Crush in Finding Nemo?
150
25. Dory suffers from what?
Short-term memory loss
26. Who said: “Fish are friends not food?”
Bruce, from Finding Nemo
27. What was Nemo’s mother’s name?
Coral
28. What are the names of Hades minions in Hercules?
Pain and Panic
29. How many Muses are in Hercules?
Five
30. Who trained Hercules to be a hero?
Philoctetes
31. What are the names of Cinderella’s stepsisters?
Anastasia and Drizella
32. What are the names of the two mice that serve as Cinderella’s sidekicks?
Jaq and Gus
33. What is the name of Cinderella’s step-mother?
Lady Tremaine
34. What is the name of Lady Tremaine’s cat in Cinderella?
Lucifer
35. Which Disney Princess sings “Once Upon a Dream?”
Aurora from Sleeping Beauty
36. What is the name of Sleeping Beauty’s Prince?
Prince Phillip
37. What are the names of the Three Good Fairies in Sleeping Beauty?
Flora, Fauna and Merryweather
38. What are the names of the seven dwarfs in Snow White?
Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey
39. What does the wicked queen ask the huntsmen to return with as proof that Snow White is dead in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?
Snow White’s Heart
More Disney Trivia From The Movies
40. What was the first animated film to earn a Best Picture nomination?
Beauty and the Beast
41. What is the name of Belle’s father in Beauty and the Beast?
Maurice
42. Who sings the theme song “Beauty and the Beast?”
Mrs. Potts
43. What does Hakuna Matata mean?
No worries
44. Who is Mufasa’s trusted advisor in The Lion King?
Zazu
45. What is the name of Simba and Nala’s daughter?
Kiara
46. Who is the fashion designer in The Incredibles?
Edna Mode
47. Who is Remy’s culinary hero in Ratatouille?
Chef Auguste Gusteau
48. What does Linguini call Remy in Ratatouille?
Little Chef
49. Who was the first black Disney princess?
Princess Tiana
50. The Princess and the Frog is set in which city?
New Orleans
51. Which Disney character sings “How Far I’ll Go?”
Moana
52. Maui steals whose heart to give humanity the power of creation in Moana?
Te Fiti’s heart
53. Genie was stuck in the lamp for how many years before Aladdin found him?
10,000 years
54. What are the three wishes the Genie cannot grant in Aladdin?
He cannot kill anyone, bring anyone back from the dead, or make anyone fall in love
55. Princess Jasmine’s tiger is named what?
Rajah
56. Where does Aladdin live?
Agrabah
57. Where was Aladdin’s magic lamp hidden?
In the Cave of Wonders
58. Who was Kristoff adopted by in the movie Frozen?
A family of rock trolls
59. What is the name of the character who proposes to Anna?
Hans
60. Which Disney Princess attended Elsa’s coronation day in Arendelle?
Rapunzel
61. Rapunzel’s chameleon in Tangled is called what?
Pascal
62. What is the name of the pub Flynn brings Rapunzel to in Tangled?
The Snuggly Duckling
63. What is Flynn Rider’s real name?
Eugene Fitzherbert
64. Pongo and Perdita originally had how many puppies in 101 Dalmatians?
15
65. Where did 101 Dalmatians take place?
London
66. Who is Miguel’s idol in Coco?
Ernesto de la Cruz
67. Disney Pixar’s film Coco tells the story of which holiday originating in Mexican culture?
The Day of the Dead