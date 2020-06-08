65+ Disney Trivia Questions For Your Long Drive To Orlando

Tyler Nix/Unsplash

You may have mouse ears (or maybe a face mask). You may even subscribe to Disney+ and still own personal copies of all the Disney movies. But, how well do you really know Disney? From the multiple Disney parks that grace our planet to the dozens of movies they’ve released over the years, there’s a lot of ground to cover. Depending on what generation you are (or when your tiny humans were born), your Disney knowledge may even be limited to certain films, only. This giant list of Disney trivia questions, though, has a little something for everyone. There are no grades, but we’ve come up with a very serious punishment. Any time you get a question wrong, you have to watch the movie related to the answer. Hard work, huh? No cheating!*

*In this case, “cheating” would be getting them wrong so you have an excuse to watch a movie. Who even needs an excuse?

Disney Parks Trivia

1. What year did Disneyland open?

1955

2. Which tree sits prominently in Liberty Square?

The Liberty Tree. Disney World gardeners have grown over 500 new oak trees from acorns of the Liberty Tree.

3. What land is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad located in?

Frontierland

4. How tall is Spaceship Earth?

Spaceship Earth is an impressive 180-feet-tall and weighs nearly 16 million pounds

5. World Showcase consists of how many countries?

11

6. What’s the average daily attendance for Disney World?

53k

7. What is the name of the castle in Shanghai Disneyland Park?

The Enchanted Storybook Castle

8. How much land does Disney own in Orlando?

Roughy 50 square miles

9. The Haunted Mansion is home to how many happy haunts?

999

10. How many stones were used to make Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom?

None

Disney Trivia From The Movies

11. What is the name of Wendy’s dog in Peter Pan?

Nana

12. All you need is a little faith, trust, and what else?

Pixie dust

13. What did Peter accidentally leave in Wendy’s bedroom in Peter Pan?

His shadow

14. Who serves as Pinocchio’s conscience?

Jiminy Cricket

15. Who was Geppetto’s pet in Pinocchio?

Figaro

16. Who brings Pinocchio to life?

Blue Fairy

17. The necklace Pocahontas’ father gave to her, originally belonged to who?

Her mother

18. Which Disney character sings “Kiss the Girl?”

Sebastian

19. What is the name of Prince Eric’s dog in The Little Mermaid?

Max

20. What is the name of Ariel and Prince Eric’s daughter?

Princess Melody

21. What is the name of Andy’s neighbor in Toy Story?

Sid

22. What is the name of the toy store in Toy Story 2?

Al’s Toy Barn

23. What was the first Pixar movie?

Toy Story

24. How old is Crush in Finding Nemo?

150

25. Dory suffers from what?

Short-term memory loss

26. Who said: “Fish are friends not food?”

Bruce, from Finding Nemo

27. What was Nemo’s mother’s name?

Coral

28. What are the names of Hades minions in Hercules?

Pain and Panic

29. How many Muses are in Hercules?

Five

30. Who trained Hercules to be a hero?

Philoctetes

31. What are the names of Cinderella’s stepsisters?

Anastasia and Drizella

32. What are the names of the two mice that serve as Cinderella’s sidekicks?

Jaq and Gus

33. What is the name of Cinderella’s step-mother?

Lady Tremaine

34. What is the name of Lady Tremaine’s cat in Cinderella?

Lucifer

35. Which Disney Princess sings “Once Upon a Dream?”

Aurora from Sleeping Beauty

36. What is the name of Sleeping Beauty’s Prince?

Prince Phillip

37. What are the names of the Three Good Fairies in Sleeping Beauty?

Flora, Fauna and Merryweather

38. What are the names of the seven dwarfs in Snow White?

Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy and Dopey

39. What does the wicked queen ask the huntsmen to return with as proof that Snow White is dead in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?

Snow White’s Heart

More Disney Trivia From The Movies

40. What was the first animated film to earn a Best Picture nomination?

Beauty and the Beast

41. What is the name of Belle’s father in Beauty and the Beast?

Maurice

42. Who sings the theme song “Beauty and the Beast?”

Mrs. Potts

43. What does Hakuna Matata mean?

No worries

44. Who is Mufasa’s trusted advisor in The Lion King?

Zazu

45. What is the name of Simba and Nala’s daughter?

Kiara

46. Who is the fashion designer in The Incredibles?

Edna Mode

47. Who is Remy’s culinary hero in Ratatouille?

Chef Auguste Gusteau

48. What does Linguini call Remy in Ratatouille?

Little Chef

49. Who was the first black Disney princess?

Princess Tiana

50. The Princess and the Frog is set in which city?

New Orleans

51. Which Disney character sings “How Far I’ll Go?”

Moana

52. Maui steals whose heart to give humanity the power of creation in Moana?

Te Fiti’s heart

53. Genie was stuck in the lamp for how many years before Aladdin found him?

10,000 years

54. What are the three wishes the Genie cannot grant in Aladdin?

He cannot kill anyone, bring anyone back from the dead, or make anyone fall in love

55. Princess Jasmine’s tiger is named what?

Rajah

56. Where does Aladdin live?

Agrabah

57. Where was Aladdin’s magic lamp hidden?

In the Cave of Wonders

58. Who was Kristoff adopted by in the movie Frozen?

A family of rock trolls

59. What is the name of the character who proposes to Anna?

Hans

60. Which Disney Princess attended Elsa’s coronation day in Arendelle?

Rapunzel

61. Rapunzel’s chameleon in Tangled is called what?

Pascal

62. What is the name of the pub Flynn brings Rapunzel to in Tangled?

The Snuggly Duckling

63. What is Flynn Rider’s real name?

Eugene Fitzherbert

64. Pongo and Perdita originally had how many puppies in 101 Dalmatians?

15

65. Where did 101 Dalmatians take place?

London

66. Who is Miguel’s idol in Coco?

Ernesto de la Cruz

67. Disney Pixar’s film Coco tells the story of which holiday originating in Mexican culture?

The Day of the Dead