ABC To Air Star-Studded ‘Disney Family Singalong’ This Thursday

Walt Disney Pictures

The “Disney Family Singalong” will be airing this Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m EST on ABC

For many of us with young children (or simply anyone who is young at heart) Disney has been a saving grace during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of us have been streaming all of our favorite family-friendly movies and television shows — including Frozen 2 and Onward — both recently released on Disney Plus. Because Disney is the gift that keeps on giving, they are treating us with an unimaginably innovative special this week they have dubbed the Disney Family Singalong, giving you and your entire family the opportunity to belt out your favorite Disney songs with some of the top recording artists and talents in the world.

The special will air on Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and is set to feature SO MANY celebrities belting out all the tunes you and your kids know by heart from the most iconic Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen, of course.

Because Ryan Seacrest pretty much hosts everything, he will heading up the one-hour special. Obviously, due to social distancing, celebrity performances will be done remotely, with stars singing from the comfort of their own homes.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories, or music,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in the only way that Disney can.”

HEY GUYS! I AM SO EXCITED TO SHARE THAT I WILL BE A PART OF ABC’S DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG SPECIAL ON THURSDAY! A FULL NIGHT OF SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE STARS … SINGING SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE DISNEY SONGS! SEE YOU THERE! pic.twitter.com/4OKvhgikrU — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) April 10, 2020

Fans can tune in straight from your television or on ABC’s website and viewers can expect performances by Josh Gad (aka Olaf in Frozen), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana herself), Christina Aguilera, Kristen Chenoweth, John Stamos, Michael Bublé, Amber Riley, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, and Thomas Rhett.

In case you and your family doesn’t know every word of Let It Go by heart (if that is even possible?) there will be an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, so that everyone can sing along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities.

Today, @ABCNetwork announced it will air an unforgettable night of music, "The Disney Family Singalong," Thursday, April 16 (8–9 p.m. EDT): https://t.co/yxhKEeNav9 #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/slCWR23qP3 — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) April 10, 2020

While the show is intended to bring love, joy, and laughter to the world in such a dark time, it will also raise awareness about Feeding America, an organization fighting to feed individuals who “are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19,” To learn more information on how to locate food banks, visit Feeding America online.