Disney Just Shared Their Favorite Halloween Pumpkin Recipes In May Because Why Not?

Disney Parks Blog

Disney celebrates “Halfway To Halloween” by releasing a bunch of pumpkin recipes from the parks

We’re officially halfway to “Halloween season” and to celebrate, the Disney Parks official blog released a handful of their favorite fall and/or Halloween and/or pumpkin-spiced recipes straight from the parks. Although this would normally be the time to chow down on some Dole Whip at one of the Disney Parks, everything is still closed and time is essentially meaningless now, so why not make Disney restaurant-quality pumpkin pancakes and Jack Skellington cookies at home, because literally what else are you doing today?

It was such a hit when Disney released its top-secret recipe for theme park churros and since baking has become a quarantine ~thing~, the House of Mouse is rolling out inspired recipes on the daily for snacks typically only found in the parks and resorts. Disney also made easy print-at-home PDFs for all the recipes so keep scrolling to put together your Halloween-In-May menu.

These pumpkin pancakes are normally served at Kona Café at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World, but why not make them now for a summer snack?

Try your hand at these Pumpkin Twists, which are normally found at Maurice’s Treats in Disneyland and are easily replicated at home with store-bought puff pastry dough.

These Pumpkin Bars — which are sold at Cape May Café at Disney’s Beach Club Resort in Walt Disney World — are like bite-sized pumpkin pies, but way easier to make.

It’s not Halloween or Christmas, but these Jack Skellington sugar cookies are perfect for your anything-goes summer Halloween party.

And then this Pumpkin Crème Brûlée doesn’t actually exist in any of the parks but was cooked up specifically for the blog for at-home quarantine chefs to enjoy.

Going with the theme of Halfway-To-Halloween, Disney also uploaded a video from the Nightmare Before Christmas firework display during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World.

One day we’ll all get to eat these foods again at an actual Disney theme park, but in the meantime, start scanning your grocery shelves for canned pumpkin. Happy baking!