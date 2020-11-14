‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup, Including Pink, BTS, And More

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images, Getty Images for Women in Media Foundation, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Plus, Broadway makes its return with a special performance of ‘Let It Go’

The popular Disney singalong TV special returns for its third special, The Disney Holiday Singalong, on Nov. 30 — and the lineup is brimming with incredible talent, from superstar South Korean boy band BTS and Italian opera singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli to Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and even Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.

According to ABC’s press release, the first round of can’t-miss performers for the third edition of Disney’s singalong franchise boasts Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, and Adam Lambert, among the aforementioned musical artists. Additional performers for the one-hour event will be announced at a later date.

We're making the season bright with the #DisneyHolidaySingalong! ❄️✨ Monday, Nov 30 at 8|7c on ABC. Singalong with BTS, Michael Bublé, P!nk, Ciara and more! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/YYKp0hjrmD — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 13, 2020

And, don’t sorry, the special will feature animated on-screen lyrics again to help viewers sing along to the following classic holiday songs:

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

I'm helping make this holiday season bright with the #DisneyHolidaySingalong! ✨ Get into the spirit and singalong with me and my family on Monday, Nov 30 at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/pEiam8psZT — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) November 13, 2020

Plus, Broadway makes its return to the New Amsterdam Theater for the first time since March, with casts for The Lion King, Aladdin and Frozen giving a special performance of “Let It Go.”

“Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward,” ABC’s press release states.

In addition to featuring a solid lineup of performances, the holiday special will also raise awareness of Disney’s Feed the Love Campaign, which supports children and families in need via partnerships with organizations such as Toys for Tots, Feeding America, and One Simple Wish. And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which both unemployment and food insecurity have skyrocketed, it’s more important than ever to help the more 17 million children who need it most.

The Disney Family Singalong premiered close to the onset of the pandemic in April and premiered as the highest-rated show among adults on any network since ABC aired the Oscars in February. Since, both the Disney Family Singalong and its follow-up, The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, drew in a combined 22.3 million total viewers.

The Disney Holiday Singalong, with Ryan Seacrest as host, airs Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The one-hour CMA Country Christmas special will immediately follow the Disney special.