Broadway’s ‘Lion King’ Is Offering A Free Virtual Theater Course For Kids

Disney Theatrical Productions

Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway might be the best cast and crew anyone could learn from

While families who are staying home amid the pandemic might be missing their theater, dance, and art classes, Disney is coming through with something that will probably help: The Lion King on Broadway and Disney Theatrical Productions are releasing some free virtual theater courses that will teach kids and families all about the magic (and dedication) that goes into putting on the legendary show. The best part? They’re free right now.

These courses are meant to accompany schools who are putting on their own Lion King productions, but during pandemic lockdowns, they’re a great way to continue kids’ theater educations while schools are closed and classes are canceled. The curriculum comes in two sets: “Kids,” which is aimed at kids ages 8-11, and “Junior,” which is for kids 12-15. Each one includes a number of 45-minute lessons, PDF worksheets, and accompanying online videos and resources that cover inspiration, writing original music, designing stage lighting, creating costume elements like masks, learning dances, and more. Each video features an introduction from Jelani Remy and Syndee Winters, who starred in the Broadway production of the show.

As they work through their Lion King curriculum, kids will track their progress with worksheets and a daily journal, and end the course by sharing a completed mini-production with people in their own home. They’ll even receive a completion certificate to help celebrate all their hard work.

You can download the curriculum of your choice at LionKingExperience.com. Just be sure to queue up the movie on Disney Plus so you and your family have plenty of inspiration while you’re learning songs and dance moves.

For kids who love theater and performing, lockdowns are extra hard. This is just one magical way Disney is helping. But for Lion King fans, and just those who love live theater, there’s even more. A Disney teaching artist will also be leading a live musical theater workshop today on the Disney on Broadway Instagram. Fans who tune in when the workshop begins at 12:30 Eastern will have the chance to learn music and choreography from Tony-winning cast members Brandon A. McCall and Erynn Marie Dickerson.

Putting on a live musical production of The Lion King and other classic Disney shows in your living room during quarantine? We can think of nothing more magical.