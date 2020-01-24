30+ ‘Lion King’ Quotes For When You Need A Problem-Free Philosophy

Walt Disney Studios

As one of 2019’s most talked-about movies, Disney’s The Lion King was revived through a CGI remake last summer. Whether you’re a fan of the all-star remake or not, the 1994 classic continues to have a hold over our hearts. There are lessons to be learned (by both kids and adults!) about love, leadership, and friendship throughout the heartwarming film.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best-known Lion King quotes that offer you something to take away. So sit back, bask in the nostalgia, and repeat after us…Hakuna Matata!

“Change is good.” – Rafiki “You got to put your behind in your past.” – Pumbaa “When we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eat the grass. And so, we are all connected in the great Circle of Life…” – Mufasa “Repeat after me: Hakuna Matata.” – Timon “Believe in yourself and there will come a day when others will have no choice but to believe with you.” – Mufasa “Out of the ashes of this tragedy, we shall rise to greet the dawning of a new era.” – Scar “While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.” – Mufasa “Simba, you can’t escape your destiny.” – Zazu “They can have the world. We’ll create our own.” – Kiara “Friends stick together to the end.” – Timon “Look beyond what you see.” – Rafiki “As you go through life, you will see that there is so much that we don’t understand. And the only thing we know is things don’t always go the way we plan.” – Simba “A king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun.” – Mufasa “I’m not letting anyone tell me where to go, what to do, and even who to marry. There will never be a king like me.” – Simba “Truth? But truth is in the eye of the beholder.” – Scar “A true king’s power is his compassion.” – Sarabi “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” – Timon “There’s more to being a king than getting your way all the time.” – Mufasa “The question is, who are you?” – Rafiki “Danger, ha! I look on the wild side. I laugh at the face of danger!” – Simba “Oh yes, the past can hurt. But, you can either run from it or, learn from it.” – Rafiki “Simba, you have forgotten me. You have forgotten who you are and so forgotten me. Look inside yourself Simba, you are more than what you have become, you must take your place in the circle of life. Remember who you are, remember.” – Mufasa “They can have the world. We’ll create our own.” – Kiara “It’s the Circle of Life and it moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love, ’til we find our place on the path unwinding.” – Rafiki “Sometimes what’s left behind can grow better than the generation before.” – Simba “I’m only brave when I have to be. Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble.” – Mufasa “Love will find a way, anywhere we go. We’re home if we are there together.” – Simba “My Simba. You want so much to walk the path expected of you.” – Nala “You got to put your past behind you. Look kid, bad things happen, and you can’t do anything about it, right?” – Timon “Any story worth telling is worth telling twice.” – Rafiki “Somebody once told me that the great kings of the past are up there, watching over us.” – Simba

