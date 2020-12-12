Walt Disney World Was Apparently Photoshopping Masks Onto Guests And WTF?

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

The park said it will no longer be altering photos

Apparently, Walt Disney World has been digitally altering masks on photos of guests who weren’t wearing masks but has now changed its mind after being questioned about the practice.

In a photo posted to a private Disney park Facebook group and shared by Walt Disney World Today, a rider can be seen with a digitally edited face mask. According to The Washington Post, a spokesperson for Disney admitted it did briefly add masks to photos of guests who either weren’t wearing them correctly or those whose masks slipped during the ride.

PHOTO: Walt Disney World Now Placing Digital Face Masks Over Maskless Guests in On-Ride Photoshttps://t.co/DX2OOy6aEl pic.twitter.com/UjaiU24fif — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 9, 2020

Since the parks reopened amid the pandemic, there has been a strict mask policy in place. As such, any riders who want to buy a picture of themselves mid-ride have to have their mask firmly in place in order to do so. Unfortunately, it seems the organization bent their own rule and when ride-goers’ pictures showed either no mask or one that wasn’t on properly, a digital mask was added.

The organization said it was trying out the digitally enhanced photos so that photos weren’t in violation of park rules.

If you refuse to wear a mask on a Disney ride, cast members will photoshop one onto your face for the picture wall https://t.co/4gocKiaLx0 — Claire Downs (@clairecdowns) December 10, 2020

In Orlando, the park put in place a series of guidelines to help keep people safe. Guests have to make a reservation ahead of time to limit park attendance, they must wear a face covering to enter and at all times unless eating, and they have to have their temperature checked throughout the park. Unfortunately, digital masks don’t protect against the coronavirus.

“In response to guest requests, we tested modifying some ride photos,” a Disney World spokesperson told USA Today. “We are no longer doing this and continue to expect guests to wear face coverings except when actively eating or drinking while stationary.”

They also obtained a copy of the photo showing a woman clearly wearing a digital mask, and the caption read: “Got all of our photo pass photos from yesterday except [the] Dinosaur [ride],” the Facebook user said. “Just finally got it and you can see Disney has already started digitally adding masks so everyone can still get their photos. The woman behind us apparently wasn’t wearing hers.”

Coronavirus cases have surged in Florida since Disney World announced that it would be reopening in late May. The state had more than 1 million cases as of yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 dashboard. Disneyland in Anaheim, California, remains closed and has been since the start of the pandemic.

