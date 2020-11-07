All Your Faves (Yes, Even Baby Yoda) Are In ‘The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’

StarWars.com/Disney

Almost all of the Star Wars fan-favorites make an appearance in the trailer

It seems 2020 may be looking up. We may not know with finality who our next president is quite yet but we have been given an early holiday gift that’s certain to excite every Star Wars fan — a new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special coming to Disney+ later this month.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special trailer just dropped and it reunites all of our favorite galaxy characters. In the trailer, Rey discovers an ancient key that that acts as a time machine of sorts. She travels through time and space, encountering all the Star Wars legends of the past and present.

“Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force,” the YouTube description of the special reads. “At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

As Rey seeks to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, she speeds through some of the most beloved moments in Star Wars history. Along the way she meets young Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, young and old Han Solo, Lando Calrissian and more.

Though the trailer is brief, we get a sneak peak at some funny moments, including Lando asking if the present he just received is a cape (“Please be a cape. Please be a cape.”). A visibly-shaken Palpatine asking a bare-chested Kylo Ren if he could please just put a shirt on. Palpatine receiving a “Galaxy’s Best Emperor” mug. And a hilarious rundown of who’s who from Rey: “We’ve seen my master, my master’s master, my master’s father and my master’s father’s master!” she says, referring to Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious.

The trailer also includes references from many of the Star Wars franchises, including the double suns on Tatooine in 1977’s A New Hope, all the way to the now-beloved Baby Yoda that viewers loved in The Mandalorian.

“All told, The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special looks to capture all of the trademark in-joke humor and action of LEGO Star Wars, while giving fans the Star Wars mashup they’ve long dreamed about,” StarWars.com says on its website.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special arrives on Disney Plus On November 17, 2020, which is Wookiee Life Day, for those who were unaware. Very exciting stuff, or as Yoda puts it, “A time of joy, this is.”