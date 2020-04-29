Star Wars Releases Official Background Images To Be Used On Video Calls

Star Wars

Tired of the same old boring virtual conference background? Host your next meeting from the Death Star

This side of six weeks ago, Zoom was little more than a passing thought to many of us. With social distancing in full effect, though, we’re all basically living our lives out through Zoom. So, hey, we should at least have some better backgrounds. And what better way to indulge your inner nerd and battle Zoom fatigue than by holding your next call in a galaxy far, far away? You guessed it — Star Wars has released several high-resolution background images based on destinations in the Star Wars universe.

Sure, you can probably find sub-par versions of some of these scenes with a quick Google search. However, Star Wars’ high-quality background images will ensure you fully harness the force. In other words, they won’t be grainy or glitchy, so you’re bound to look like a boss to whomever you’re Zoom’ing with (even if it’s your boss).

“StarWars.com is excited to present a galaxy of virtual Star Wars backgrounds that you can use in any online meeting. If you’re home and catching up with friends, talking with family, or on an important work video call, you can now do so appearing as if you’re somewhere in a galaxy far, far away,” the franchise revealed in a statement. “Choose from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’s Hoth (wampa-free, thankfully), the ruins of the Death Star, and many, many more.”

Impressively, there are 20 different Stars Wars locales to choose from, with some offering several different vistas. Always dreamed of visiting Tatooine? Now you can.

Convinced Hans Solo is your spirit guide? Cue up your video call from the cockpit of the Millenium Falcon.

Worried your work call is going to drag on forever? Try video-casting at lightspeed.

Want to convey your authority? Palpatine’s throne seems like a solid place to start.

With May 4 just around the corner, there’s no better time to download these virtual backgrounds and start Zoom’ing like a Jedi. You can get them all here. And, as the franchise put it, “Whether you dress up as a Star Wars character is entirely up to you. (But we would encourage it.)”