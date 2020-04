Artist Reimagines Disney Princesses As Modern Pregnant Women

goldoxi21/Instagram

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes these gorgeous artist’s reimaginings of all our favorite Disney princesses

Disney princesses can now be all kinds of things. We’ve seen artists reimagine them as modern brides, celebrities, career women, and women’s rights activists. And now, Russian artist Oksana Paschenko is lending her skills to that trend, giving us her reimaginings of all our favorite princesses as modern day pregnant women.

Paschenko told Bored Panda that she was inspired by her own pregnancy to imagine what would come next in the princesses’ lives, after the Disney story ends, they’ve gotten their princes, and they’re ready to live happily ever after. Happily ever after definitely means making more adorable little princes and princesses, right?

“I myself was already pregnant and since it was a magical time, I thought, why not remake the Disney princesses as a continuation of the happy ending to this tale?” she said.

So, in each of her pieces of art, there’s a different Disney princess (with her prince), expecting the next in line for the throne, dressed in trendy, modern clothes, and posed in a photo of a background of the modern-day version of where their stories took place.

Just look at Mulan and Li Shang at the modern-day Great Wall of China.

Or Pocahontas and John Smith on a western plain, surrounded by wildlife, as they should be.

Pretty much any Disney princess you know and love is included in the series. Here’s Belle and the Beast in a tiny provincial town, enjoying life together after all Belle’s adventures.

And Jasmine and Aladdin in Petra, the closest thing we have in the real world to the make-believe land of Agrabah.

Pashchenko, a lifelong Disney fan, has truly included every princess.

And someone who loves Disney (and creating their own amazing art) this much probably isn’t going to stop, so follow her Instagram to see more of her incredible creations.