Introducing Storyliving by Disney, new neighborhoods infused with the Walt Disney Company’s magical branding

If you’re craving more Disney magic in your life, well, you’re in luck.

On Thursday, the Walt Disney Company announced plans to build residential communities across the country, starting with Cotino, which will be located in Rancho Mirage in California’s Coachella Valley. Additional locations in the U.S. are under exploration for future development.

Named Storyliving by Disney, these communities “are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives — all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks,” a press release read.

At each location, including some neighborhoods for residents ages 55+, Disney cast members trained in the company’s guest service will foster the community relationship. And a club membership will allow access to further experiences, such as wellness programs, live performances, cooking classes, seminars and a whole lot more.

“For nearly 100 years, Disney has shared stories that have touched the hearts and minds of people all around the world,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “As we prepare to enter our second century, we are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving. We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”

The communities will be developed by Disney Imagineers, who are working out creative concepts with homebuilders and devlopers. For the Cotino location in the Greater Palm Springs area, where Walt Disney himself once owned a home, architecture and amenities will apparently reflect the history and present-day inspiration of the rich valley culture. The property will feature a lagoon, waterfront clubhouse, hotel and beach area, shopping, dining and parks.

Cotino home buyers will have a range of housing to choose from, including estates, single family homes and condominiums. The community will welcome homeowners of all ages and will include at least one section specifically for 55+ residents.

Disney lovers, you can now live in a House of Mouse. Dreams really do come true!