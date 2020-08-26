Disney’s Book-Filled Advent Calendars Are Back

Amazon

The popular Disney Storybook Advent calendars are back with two new sets for Frozen and Marvel

It’s not even Labor Day and I’m already dreaming of Christmas. July was for Halloween prep and August is when you get ready for Christmas, so it only makes sense that Disney’s storybook advent calendars are already on pre-sale, four months before the holidays. If you aren’t familiar with Disney’s wildly popular book-a-day advent calendars, let me catch you up to speed.

Most advent calendars contain chocolate or a small toy for each day of December leading up to Christmas, but the Disney Storybook Advent Calendars contain books. 24 books, to be exact. Every Disney Storybook Advent Calendar contains “24, 24-page small paperback books, each individually wrapped in a paper sleeve to keep every story leading up to Christmas a surprise!”

Last year the publisher had 600,000 copies and sold out before the end of summer, so you gotta act fast and pre-order these calendars on Amazon now (like, right now) if you want one in time for the holidays.

The Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is only $20.37 on Amazon and is set to be released on October 6, 2020. The books contain stories about Disney Princesses, Pixar characters, and of course, your faves from Frozen.

Last year’s Storybook collection was such a hit (and it’s still available for purchase as well), that the company revealed two new advent calendars for this year: an all-Frozen advent and a Marvel collection.

The Anna and Elsa-enthusiasts in your lives will love fleshing out the world of Arendelle with these 24-stories all about the Frozen characters. The Disney Frozen Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is also only $20.37 and available for pre-order on Amazon now.

And superhero fans are sure to love the Marvel Storybook Collection Advent Calendar which features your kid’s favorite superheroes from Captain America to Black Panther. This Avengers-themed calendar is $29.99.

Order one of these three new countdowns ASAP for a fun October 6, 2020 surprise, because what else do you have to do right now but stay inside and wistfully pine for the holidays?