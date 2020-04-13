Dove’s ‘Courage Is Beautiful’ Campaign Is A Love Letter To Healthcare Workers

Dove US/Youtube

Alongside a powerful new ad highlighting healthcare workers, Dove has pledged to donate millions to coronavirus relief

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of big companies doing what they can to help out. Some have repurposed their factories and inventory to make masks, ventilators, and other needed supplies. Others have provided healthcare workers safe places to live while they isolate away from their families. All kinds of businesses are pitching in in whatever ways they can, and that includes one of our favorites, Dove.

First, Dove released a new ad campaign that is straight tugging on people’s hearts. Entitled “Courage Is Beautiful,” the touching campaign features a slideshow of photos of the faces of healthcare workers on the front lines of the crisis — their faces bruised, red, and damaged from the protective gear they have to wear while they fight to save lives. It’s a beautiful tribute to the people who continue to risk it all while the rest of us stay home, and just try to watch this ad without getting tears in your eyes.

Dove is known for creating ad campaigns that highlight the kind of beauty that traditionally and historically hasn’t been embraced by advertising — the kind of beauty all humans have. This ad is no different, and people are really feeling this emotional tribute to front line workers.

This is amazing. Companies are taking it upon themselves to temporarily change their logos and create campaigns that can really help. Dove is even donating to front-line medical workers and hospitals for support. Beautiful campaign. https://t.co/s00igsZUKR — Rogina Barsoum (@BarsoumRogina) April 9, 2020

Another great ad campaign by Dove celebrating healthcare workers #CourageisBeautiful https://t.co/eOxK9hByhG — Nitish Menon (@nitishmenon710) April 9, 2020

“As Dove is well-recognized for their authentic Real Beauty ads, their newest campaign concentrates on healthcare workers to deliver the message that courage is beautiful—demonstrating how marketing and advertising communications have influence in media during challenging times,” a fan of the ad wrote on Twitter.

As Dove is well-recognized for their authentic Real Beauty ads, their newest campaign concentrates on healthcare workers to deliver the message that courage is beautiful—demonstrating how marketing and advertising communications have influence in media during challenging times. — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 (@ashley_mktg315) April 10, 2020

It’s true that these heroes deserve to be put front and center for everything they’re doing and everything they’re sacrificing. But the ad isn’t all Dove is doing to help out during the pandemic. The company made a $2 million donation to Direct Relief to help provide healthcare workers with personal protective equipment, as well as fund more ventilators and medicines for overwhelmed hospitals in need.

As a thank you, Dove is donating to @DirectRelief to care for front-line healthcare workers in the US. See what else we're doing and join us at https://t.co/FaQiWMYFbQ #CourageIsBeautiful #UnitedforAmerica pic.twitter.com/nwlrxJSxvU — Dove (@Dove) April 8, 2020

In addition to that, Dove has donated $2.5 million in products to Feeding America to help support families that have been economically impacted by the business shutdowns that have occurred because of the pandemic.

Many of you have asked how we're helping during these times. Our Dove family has donated $2.5M worth of product to @FeedingAmerica to deliver support to those in need. Our parent company @unileverUSA is supporting our communities & together we plan to do more. #UnitedForAmerica — Dove (@Dove) April 2, 2020

Dove’s parent company, Unilever — which also includes Tresemmé, Simple, Suave, St. Ives, and others, has so far donated more than $108 million in cash and supplies to organizations and charities all over the country that are helping battle the coronavirus — and its effects on millions of families — in different ways. In this time of absolute uncertainty, this is the way we need big businesses to act — not to protect their own profits, but to step up and offer whatever they can to help us all make it to the other side.