Drew Barrymore Tears Up While Admitting ‘I Don’t Know How To Date With Kids’

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore opens up about dating with two young daughters

Drew Barrymore may be a talk show host whose job it is to get her guests to open up and be vulnerable, but in a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show with Queer Eye star Bobby Berk, Barrymore got real when the topic turned to dating as a single mom, with Barrymore admitting, through tears, that she doesn’t “know how to date with kids.”

Barrymore shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman — Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7 — and shared that she’s been single in the six years since their divorce and has only gone on “occasional” dates in the last two years, most of which, she says, have been over Zoom.

When Berk pushed her to open up about her dating life, Barrymore began to cry while sharing that “I don’t know how to date with kids. I’m not there yet. I have two young girls and, like, I don’t want to bring people home…I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters.”

Berk kindly reminded Barrymore to not put so much pressure on herself, while holding her hands and saying that her instincts of “being careful” with her daughters, “means you’re a good mom.”

“You’re an amazing mother, don’t question that at all,” Berk added.

Their full interview airs tomorrow, Thursday, January 12, 2022, which Barrymore promoted on CBS Mornings, where she opened up even more on the topic of dating with kids.

Barrymore shared that while her ex-husband has already gotten remarried, she says she feels “on the sidelines.”

“My kids’ dad is happily remarried with the most wonderful woman in the world, Ali — my children have this extraordinary stepmom — and our processes have been different, and their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening. And I think I’ve been on the sidelines in a beautiful, honoring purgatory,” she told the CBS hosts.

“I’ve been saying, ‘It’s me. It’s my choice. I’m not ready. I want to wait.’ I don’t think I’ve said out loud that it’s really because of, I have these two daughters,” the actress added of her fears around dating.

Then, CBS host Gayle King wisely pointed out that dating with kids “is different for mothers,” citing the very real societal pressures on moms that lead to more shame or guilt about dating with kids that fathers may not experience as loudly.

At any rate, Barrymore seems like a delightful human being and we wish her all the best, whether that’s Zoom dates, falling in love, or prioritizing motherhood — we see you.