A Dunkaroos-Flavored Beer Exists And It’s Called… Dunkabroos

Our ’90s hearts (that are now able to legally drink) are bursting with excitement

People of the ’90s were unable to contain our excitement earlier this year when we learned General Mills was bringing Dunkaroos back to shelves. So, imagine the thrill when Martin House Brewing Company in Fort Worth, TX announced they’d created a beer inspired by everyone’s favorite childhood snack — and the moniker could not be more perfect.

The brewery went to great lengths to source the perfect ingredients so when our lips first touch this pint of magic, it brings us back to the days of dipping our cookies into the sweet, sweet frosting receptacle — only now we can get a little buzzed on it. “The flavors have been replicated perfectly. It’s a sweet, cookie-filled brew that even has that frosting finish (like when you save all the cream for the last cookie – y’all know what we’re talking about)!” they wrote in their Instagram caption announcing the new product, Dunkabroos (*chef’s kiss*).

The beer is brewed with cookies, vanilla cream, lactose, and sprinkles (yes, I said sprinkles). And with 8% ABV, you’ll likely be clawing into not one, not two, but many packs of Dunkabroos when you get home.

Dunkaroos, which were introduced in 1992, disappeared from store shelves sometime in the early 2010s, much to everyone’s disappointment. We were left to mourn and attempt to replicate the flavor by dipping graham crackers into Funfetti frosting which tasted okay but didn’t quite offer the same experience. Then General Mills decided to bless us yet again with the perfect snack (and by perfect I mean offering zero nutritional value whatsoever).

“General Mills is throwing it back to a time of neon, knick-knacks and nostalgia with the relaunch of everyone’s favorite sweet snack: Dunkaroos. That’s right, the widely popular lunchbox item is coming back to the U.S. snacks aisle this summer to satisfy the most devoted fans across the country,” it said in a press release.

Dunkabroos was released this week as a taproom exclusive at Martin House and as one would imagine, it sold out within two days. As luck would have it, the brewery is planning to bring it back ASAP and plans to deliver much more than that given the popularity.

“Thank you all for supporting us and drinking these crazy beers. We’re still going through all the comments and messages. We will make much more next time,” they confirmed in an Instagram post.

If there are any brewmasters listening, now would be a good time to attempt your own rendition. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?