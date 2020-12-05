Dunkin’ Releases Cult-Fave Candle Collab Just In Time For The Holidays

Dunkin'

Dunkin Donuts brought back their candle collaboration with Homesick

A year after a successful collab, Homesick is again partnering with Dunkin’, bringing back limited-edition candles inspired by some of the coffee chain’s most popular menu items.

With meetups and playdates in coffee shops off the table for the foreseeable future, some people are missing the cafe vibe. Popular donut and coffee shop Dunkin’ and candle company Homesick have paired up for the second year in a row to provide a limited edition line of hand-poured candles.

Homesick x Dunkin’ Collection candle fragrances include Original Blend (a Dunkin’ coffee blend) and Old Fashioned (the scent of freshly baked donuts). The coffee chain announced the collab on Instagram writing, “The holidays might be a little different this year, but you can still feel at home with our Dunkin’ x @Homesick collab. Original Blend and Old Fashioned are back and we can’t get enough of them.”

The new candles were developed by Homesick’s team of researchers and perfume chemists who worked with Dunkin’s culinary team to achieve each candle’s sugary scent. The collection — available now at homesick.com/dunkin — will cost you 34 bucks. For $15 more, fans can have a personalized message applied to the candle’s jar. Each candle is hand-poured in the U.S. with a soy wax blend and burns for 60-80 hours.

We got the legend @jeffstaple with the Dunkin*Homesick candle in his kitchen. pic.twitter.com/wTaIoWjUrK — 👨🏻‍💻taylor (@TaylorSicard) November 29, 2020

“When we first started working with Dunkin’ to create this collection, we immediately bonded over our shared passion for putting a smile on people’s faces. It was all the more fulfilling for us to see such a positive response to the lineup — between Old Fashioned and Original Blend selling out so quickly, and an influx of comments, DMs, and emails from our customers asking us to bring it back,” said Lauren Lamagna, Director of Product Development and Merchandising at Homesick said in a statement. “Whether our customers are buying for themselves to relive a special Dunkin’ memory, or to give to friends and family customized with their go-to order, we’re excited to team up with Dunkin’ again to offer this meaningful gift for the holiday season.”

“In a year when everyone could use a little more cheer, Dunkin’ coffee and donuts and Homesick candles have both played a role in bringing people moments of comfort and joy. Our fans are as unique as their coffee orders and we wanted to bring back our collaboration with the fun new twist of personalization,” said Justin Unger, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands. “After last year’s response, it was an easy decision to team up with Homesick again to bring back those fan-favorite fragrances and allow people nationwide to experience Dunkin’ at home.”

2021 is the year for making your home smell like Dunkin’, just go with it.