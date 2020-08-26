Dylan’s Candy Bar Makes School Supplies Now And Yes, Please

Dylan's Candy Bar

The 2020-2021 school year is shaping up to be one for the books. As schools across the nation grapple with how to reopen and when to reopen, parents and kids are just trying to figure it all out and make the best of it. That means we will still need school supplies, and this year, more than ever, those supplies should be bright, colorful, and fun. Good thing Dylan’s Candy Bar has us covered with a collection of super unique items you’re going to want to order ASAP.

Since gold is pretty much everywhere with home decor these days, this shiny little guy should fit right in with your homeschool setup. It’s made of ceramic, so it’s a nice, solid spot to store all those writing tools. It’s simply a bonus that it’s way too cute.

Get ready to constantly beg your kids to stop ripping pages out of this ridiculously fun notepad shaped like a cupcake. Let’s be real — even though note paper always comes in handy, this one is going to be more for aesthetics.

Mistakes will be made and that’s why it’s important to have erasers on hand. They might as well look like actual lollipops, right?

Is it just me or do scented pencils and erasers take you right back to childhood? The paint can-style container they come in pops open to reveal a dozen colorful gummy bear erasers that smell amazing while getting rid of all those tiny mistakes.

This set includes not one, but two adorably colorful notebooks to jot down all kinds of important info. The pair of soft-sided notebooks each feature gold satin ribbon ties on the spine, shiny gold end sheets, and 100 ruled pages.

A notebook that looks like it’s coated in rainbow sprinkles? We’ll take a dozen.

You’ll have to be careful to not accidentally eat this journal that looks just like a real chocolate bar with a bite taken out of it.

If candy isn’t totally your thing, the collection includes this gorgeous floral mini notebook that looks perfect for your purse.

The same pattern adorns a file folder that expands into nine accordion folders in rainbow colors. It also includes tabs for labeling — perfect for the busy mom trying to organize a dozen different Zoom meetings for both herself and her kids.

Whether your kiddos are going remote, hybrid, or five days a week, their teacher is going to deserve a fun gift for all the hard work they’ve put in to get ready for this unprecedented school year. Better wrap it up with this adorable and extremely colorful wrapping paper.

Back-to-school is definitely going to be different this year, so whether you’re homeschooling or heading into the classroom, fun, brightly-colored supplies make it all a little easier to bear.