Elliot Page Sheds ‘Tears Of Joy’ Telling Oprah About His Transition 

E! News/Youtube

Elliot Page opened up to Oprah in an emotional interview about his transition and coming out

Since he came out as transgender in December, Juno and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page has been pretty open about his transition and why he decided to come out publicly. He’s an outspoken advocate for trans people, especially young trans people, and knows that his own visibility helps remove some of the stigma of being trans. And now, in an emotional new interview with Oprah, he’s going to share even more about what the last few months have been like for him.

A clip of the interview shared by E! News shows Page tearing up as he talks to Oprah about his relationship with his body now.

“It’s, you know, getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist, and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror, and you’re just like, ‘There I am,'” he said. “And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked. I’m not having all these little moments that used to be…”

At that point, Page paused, getting choked up, but assuring Oprah he was crying “tears of joy.” He then continued, “Just being in a T-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

In an interview with Time in March, Page revealed that he had undergone top surgery. He emphasized that the surgery isn’t affordable, and isn’t necessary for all trans people, but said it “completely transformed [his] life.”

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair shared a different clip from the Oprah interview, where Page talked about his decision to make his transition public.

Being open with the world about his gender was “crucial and important” for both his own mental wellbeing, and the wellbeing of other trans people around the world, he said.

“It felt important and selfish for myself, and my own wellbeing, and my mental health,” he explained. “And also, with this platform I have — the privilege that I have — and knowing the pain and the difficulties and the struggles I have faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing… It absolutely felt crucial and important for me to share that.”

Page has been incredibly brave throughout this process, and the Oprah interview promises an even more emotional, in-depth look at how his life has changed. You can watch it on The Oprah Conversation on Apple+ beginning tomorrow.