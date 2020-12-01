Oscar-Nominated Star Elliot Page Announces He’s Transgender

Rich Polk/Getty

Elliot Page took to Instagram to share the news with fans

The Oscar-nominated star of Juno, Whip It, Inception, The Umbrella Academy and countless other projects shared today that he’s transgender. Elliot Page shared the news on his Instagram account today along with a heartfelt message about using his voice for the trans community.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he writes.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he shares. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Page says he’s felt “endlessly inspired” by others in the trans community. “Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page has already changed his social media accounts to reflect his real name. He is using both he/him and they/them pronouns, describing himself as transgender and non-binary.

“I also ask for patience,” he writes. “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.” He notes the hate, jokes, and violence often aimed at the transgender community. “The discrimination toward trans people is rife, insidious, and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.”

This week, Laverne Cox shared that she was the target of a transphobic attack in an L.A. park. “It’s not safe in the world,” Cox said toward the end of her Instagram video. “I don’t like to think about that a lot, but it is the truth and it is not safe if you’re a trans person.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page writes. “And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

