Millie Bobby Brown Brought To Tears After Bad Interaction With Fan

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown was left in tears and begging fans to remember “I’m a human being”

Two things people seem to forget quite often these days: One, Millie Bobbie Brown is still a child at just 16 years old, and two, how to respect the personal space of others. The Stranger Things star was brought to tears during a recent Instagram video, where she literally had to beg people to remember that she’s a human being and not actually required to obey fans’ commands.

Brown took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to describe, in detail, the public harassment she faced while out Christmas shopping with her mother and was recognized by a fan.

In a black and white video, Brown explained the encounter. “She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘Um, no.’ But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It’s not like of the both of us.”

She added, “I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

Brown said the fan wouldn’t leave her alone, and kept attempting to record her without her consent: “I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'”

She began crying, but continued her message through the tears, “She said ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.’ It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful.”

She explained that she was just trying to defend herself, and her right to space and to not be recorded without consent. But also that it’s still a lot to process. “I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming… Where are my rights to say no?”

Fame is, honestly, pretty terrible if you think about it. Now the money part of “rich and famous” would be amazing, don’t get me wrong. No one would turn down the kind of money many famous people rake in. But to be constantly hounded like this, to be the constant source of speculation from people who don’t know you and never will, to never know peace or privacy the way non-famous people do… well, honestly? No thanks. Who wants to be photographed while eating at a restaurant with their family or Christmas shopping with their mom? It sounds miserable.

You can love and admire Enola Holmes and not do this type of stuff if you see her out in public. That goes for any famous person, but especially one who is still a child.