Elon Musk’s Baby Has A Bonkers Name And The Internet Has Questions

Elon Musk’s new baby’s name has thrown social media for a loop
We’ve got a global pandemic, murder hornets, social distancing, a meat shortage, Donald Trump as a president, and just when you think that’s about all we can handle as a society, Elon Musk goes and names his baby X Æ A-12.
The tech entrepreneur and billionaire shared the first photos of his newborn son on Tuesday after a fan requested one from the new dad himself. “A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet … please share one,” Twitter user Viv wrote. She got her wish shortly afterward.
In another, Musk shared a close-up of baby X Æ A-12 with whimsical face tattoos drawn in on his adorable little face because why not? “Never too young for some ink haha,” he joked.
People are understandably confused by the name choice which means new memes for all to enjoy:
This is the first child for singer Grimes (Claire Boucher), who has been linked to Musk for the past two years. He has five sons from a previous marriage. Grimes confirmed she was expecting back in January and months later she told Rolling Stone that Musk was the father. She talked about getting into a relationship with one of the most famous people on the planet, saying in part, “No one believes me about this,” she said, “but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all. Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The shit that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.”
Grimes also opened up on Instagram, saying in part, “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder.”
Fake or real? Haha. Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like 🤍🐁🍼 I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh
Musk made headlines recently back Bloomberg reported that the billionaire put two of his California homes up for sale, posting more than a dozen tweets in less than 75 minutes, including one in which he said that he plans to sell “almost all” of his physical possessions.
It’s anyone’s guess where the new family will live but Musk is still one of the richest men in the world so we’re pretty sure baby X Æ A-12 will have a kick-ass room wherever it may be.