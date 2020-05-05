Elon Musk’s Baby Has A Bonkers Name And The Internet Has Questions

Elon Musk/Twitter

Elon Musk’s new baby’s name has thrown social media for a loop

We’ve got a global pandemic, murder hornets, social distancing, a meat shortage, Donald Trump as a president, and just when you think that’s about all we can handle as a society, Elon Musk goes and names his baby X Æ A-12.

The tech entrepreneur and billionaire shared the first photos of his newborn son on Tuesday after a fan requested one from the new dad himself. “A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet … please share one,” Twitter user Viv wrote. She got her wish shortly afterward.

In another, Musk shared a close-up of baby X Æ A-12 with whimsical face tattoos drawn in on his adorable little face because why not? “Never too young for some ink haha,” he joked.

People are understandably confused by the name choice which means new memes for all to enjoy:

grimes and elon: good night X Æ A-12 Musk our sweet baby

X Æ A-12 Musk: pic.twitter.com/cDf6BGqjtm — massu (@aleussam) May 5, 2020

I would definitely go see a music festival where Murder Hornets, Social Distancing, Mourning in America, and X AE A-12 were all names of band on the bill. — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) May 5, 2020

So weird my parents were going to name me X Æ A-12 Musk but they decided on jackie instead — Jackie Tempera 👽 (@jacktemp) May 5, 2020

grimes: open wide! here comes the train! X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/eQDSsSJ6i4 — charlie (@FAGINISM) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 playing with his classmates at school pic.twitter.com/VeNGOQDizv — Manila Clams (@ab609x) May 5, 2020

the doctor walking into Grimes’ delivery room as she gives birth to X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/sRHZFv2XOx — jake faris (@fake_jaris) May 5, 2020

"We're naming him X Æ A-12…" pic.twitter.com/7GMBGbS0Jc — ✨ Mallorie Jessica Udischas✨ (@SweetBeans99) May 5, 2020

grimes calling X Æ A-12 to clean his room

pic.twitter.com/Oq1MSz1Vri — Tin #⃝ (@flawlessmorpher) May 5, 2020

grimes and elon: take the trash out please son X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/4ycJkELIwc — dark destroyer (@overrated4skin) May 5, 2020

I get that Elon Musk and Grimes were trying to be eDgY and shocking with their baby name, but imagine how much more shocking it would be if they named their baby "jeff" — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 5, 2020

This is the first child for singer Grimes (Claire Boucher), who has been linked to Musk for the past two years. He has five sons from a previous marriage. Grimes confirmed she was expecting back in January and months later she told Rolling Stone that Musk was the father. She talked about getting into a relationship with one of the most famous people on the planet, saying in part, “No one believes me about this,” she said, “but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all. Not that I’m mad about it. I just didn’t think it would be a thing. The shit that’s happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life’s work.”

Grimes also opened up on Instagram, saying in part, “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder.”

Musk made headlines recently back Bloomberg reported that the billionaire put two of his California homes up for sale, posting more than a dozen tweets in less than 75 minutes, including one in which he said that he plans to sell “almost all” of his physical possessions.

It’s anyone’s guess where the new family will live but Musk is still one of the richest men in the world so we’re pretty sure baby X Æ A-12 will have a kick-ass room wherever it may be.