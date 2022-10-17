A Christmas Story’s Ralphie is coming back this winter. HBOMax just released its trailer for the A Christmas Story sequel, titled A Christmas Story Christmas. And Peter Billingsley, now 51, is set to reprise his role as Ralphie Parker in the sequel to the classic holiday film, set to premiere November 17.

The teaser trailer is just that — a tease — and features nostalgic footage of the Parker’s house all decked out for the holidays as some classic A Christmas Story quotes play in the background (“Fra-gee-lay? Must be Italian!”).

In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie “returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up,” according to the film’s synopsis. “With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.”

Billingsly isn’t the only original cast member joining the A Christmas Story sequel, though: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz) will all make an appearance. Hopefully Flick doesn’t get his tongue stuck to a pole again!

The cast also includes Erinn Hayes as Ralphie’s wife, along with River Drosche and Julianna Layne as their son and daughter.

The original film had a 1994 theatrical sequel titled It Runs in the Family, which didn’t have any of the original cast and was a box office flop (it was retitled My Summer Story upon its 2006 DVD rerelease, per TVLine.) Fortunately, with a good chunk of A Chrristmas Story’s original cast returning, it seems like A Christmas Story Christmas could be a holiday classic in its own right.

A Christmas Story Christmas premieres on HBOMax on Thursday, November 17. Don’t forget to have your Ovaltine ready!

Watch the teaser below: