First off, a big congratulations go out to Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, who recently welcomed their second child — a baby boy named Rydin. The Dual actor announced the happy news during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, sharing photos of his son with the audience.

But, to sweeten the news, the “exhausted” new dad — who understands his wife would roll her eyes at him if she found out he got to sleep on the plane to New York City — also revealed that his Breaking Bad co-star and good friend Bryan Cranston is Rydin’s godfather.

“He has met the baby. You know, I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather,” Paul said, joking, “he said no.”

The actor quickly reassured fans that Cranston is “very excited, very honored.”

“I love the man to death,” Paul added. “He’s one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no brainer.”

Aaron Paul on The Tonight Show.

It’s a special time for Paul, 42, and Cranston, 66, who not only run a Mezcal company together, Dos Hombres, but will appear as their beloved Breaking Bad characters, Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, on the final season of Better Call Saul.

“I can’t believe that we can talk about that,” Paul said of their spoiler-y appearance, admitting that he can’t share any other details except to say that he enjoyed “zipping on the skin of Pinkman again.”

Paul has also clearly enjoyed zipping back on his new dad suit too as he and Lauren are in the thick of those newborn days. Rydin joins 4-year-old big sister Story, who Paul said is “madly in love with him.”

“[She] can’t squeeze him enough,” he explained. “Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him. You know. I mean, it’s her doll. I’m like, ‘No, this is real life. It’s a real baby!’”

Aaron Paul’s son Rydin, who he shared photos of on The Tonight Show. Aaron Paul/The Tonight Show

The family originally announced the news they were expecting a second child in December 2021, with both parents sharing a photo of Story kissing Lauren’s belly.

“Love you so much already little one. Can’t wait to meet you number 2.❤️👶🏻,” Paul wrote.

What a lovely time for the Pauls. And godpapa Bryan Cranston!