Set your DVRs and Hulu reminders! Abbott Elementary is preparing to reopen its classroom doors and welcome back students and fans this fall. The workplace comedy of the same name centers around the faculty at an underfunded public school in West Philadelphia — a premise creatively inspired by the mother of series creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson, who taught kindergarten for 40 years. For those who appreciate mockumentaries like The Office and Parks and Recreation, the series is a refreshing dose of wholesome comedy — and it's all about today's unsung heroes: teachers. Thanks to the runaway success of the first slew of episodes, Abbott Elementary Season 2 buzz reached a fever pitch before Season 1 even ended. And the hit show is more than deserving of a second season.

TV Insider reported that the series became ABC's highest-rated comedy by episode two, and ahead of the season finale, Variety announced that Abbott Elementary was the most-tweeted-about TV comedy series of 2022 thus far. It's a relatable and laughable escapism for teachers, those who grew up with teacher parents, and anyone who has used treats or screen time as bribery for homework time.

So, what lesson plans and field trips does Abbott Elementary have in store for the 2022-2023 school year? Here's everything we know about Season 2.

When will Abbott Elementary Season 2 premiere?

According to Variety, Abbott Elementary Season 2 is slated to hit ABC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET — right in time for the 2022-2023 school year. Rumors that Abbott Elementary would return this fall began circulating after Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) leaked an official desk note on Twitter back in March.

"The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I've made happen at our beautiful school thinks I'm a star," the note began. Principal Coleman went on to confirm the show's sophomore season: "With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they'll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That's right — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you."

Is there a trailer for Abbott Elementary Season 2?

Not yet! But with a late September release date, fans can expect a teaser by the end of summer… hopefully.

Who will be in Abbott Elementary Season 2?

As of now, it appears Abbott Elementary's faculty roster will remain the same in Season 2. James will be leading the funny cast as Principal Coleman. Fans can also expect to see Brunson (who plays Janine Teagues), Chris Perfetti (who plays Jacob Hill), Tyler James Williams (who plays Gregory Eddie), William Standford Davis (who plays Mr. Johnson), Lisa Ann Walter (who plays Melissa Schemmenti), and Sheryl Lee Ralph (who plays Barbara Howard).

The jury is still out as to whether or not Zack Fox will reprise his role as Tariq, Janine's now ex-boyfriend. However, Fox is optimistic about his character's future on the show. "I don't want to give anything away, but I feel like we will be seeing more of Tariq in the future," Brunson told Entertainment Weekly following the Season 1 finale. "I do think that they are broken up and things are over, but I think we'll still… Let me not say that! Who knows! Who knows! But I don't think you've seen the last of him."

What will Abbott Elementary Season 2 be about?

Without a trailer or decree from Principal Coleman, official details regarding Season 2 are still very much under wraps. As fans may remember, Season 1 concluded with several character arcs in mid-development and open-ended storylines. Will there be more class field trips? What is single Janine like? What new shenanigans does Principal Coleman have up her sleeve?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, creator Brunson teased a few possible storylines that could play out in Season 2. "I'm excited to explore Janine's growth. I'm excited to have some things thrown at her that were thrown at me when I was 25 and single," Brunson said. "I'm excited to watch Barbara — you know, in the finale, she confronts almost being near retirement. In the second season, I want that to start to manifest in different ways, you know? What does it look like when kids are coming into your class who identify as they/them for Barbara and older women who may not be used to that?"

She continued, "Lisa [Ann Walter]'s character, Melissa, she's finding love and maintaining her support of Barbara and also being a divorced woman. For Jacob, I'm excited to see what we can throw at him to make him grow as a teacher. I'm just excited to see these people grow as teachers, which also means watching them grow as individuals outside of the school."