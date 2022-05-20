Switch up your streaming services — you’ll be happy you did.
Based on a true story, a Texas housewife cracks under the tedium of her life and becomes an ax murderer. This creepy series drops us into the 1980s and follows the life of Candy Montgomery and her deadly shift. Her story shocked the nation and the ending will leave you speechless.
HULU
Going through Rick and Morty withdrawal? Well, Solar Opposites is the perfect filler. After an alien species lands on Earth, they try their best to fit in to middle American life. The transition is complicated, to say the least, but filled with science fiction and adult comedy that’ll leave you laughing.