In a world of streaming and constant television binges, it’s rare to find a show with a weekly episode drop that makes you tune in at the same time so that you’re not spoiled immediately on Twitter. But for many people (especially me), Abbott Elementary has become that show. The delightful, laugh-out-loud sitcom is coming back soon for Season 4, and after a spectacular finale (one of those “omg FINALLY” finales), I can hardly wait.

But when is it coming back? And what can fans expect? Here’s everything we know so far.

When is the Abbott Elementary Season 4 release date?

After an extremely long wait for Season 3 at the start of the year due to the writers’ strike, it feels unfair to have to wait even the summer hiatus for Season 4. But Abbott Elementary Season 4 will premiere Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC, reported Variety. The time slot is a different one from last season — moving back 30 minutes — and will stream on Hulu the next day.

How did Abbott Elementary Season 3 end?

As you might recall, Abbott Elementary Season 3 started with lovable second grade teacher Janine Teagues, played by writer/creator of the show Quinta Brunson, working with the district and popping in and out of the school to see her colleagues.

It was a short season — just 14 episodes — but ended with a bang when Janine threw a party for all of her friends and co-workers after a season of misunderstandings between Gregory and Janine and a lot of omg-y’all-like-each-other-please-pay-attention screamings from fans. The party ends with Gregory and Janine kissing (finally!), and then Gregory shutting the door to the documentary crew so they can have some privacy. Gregory! Rude!

What’s going to happen in Abbott Elementary Season 4?

A proposal from Gregory to Janine? Jacob finding true love? Ava doing something insane? I want all of the above, honestly, and the show writers have time — the season will be full with 22 episodes.

Of those 22 episodes, Variety reported that six of the stories have already broken. At Comic-Con over the summer, Brunson shared that a major “cross-over” moment in Abbott Elementary Season 4 would “change television as we know it.” Personally, I’m rooting for a cross-over with The Office since both shows are in Pennsylvania and filmed like a documentary. Is the same crew doing this new show with Abbott Elementary after their (fictional) success?

There are no who, whats, wheres, or whens given for the cross-over, so it’s something we’ll have to tune in (every Wednesday night!) and see for ourselves.

But the cast did confirm that Jacob and Melissa are still roommates in Season 4, and that the cast is looking forward to seeing how the characters interact with each other and their own lives outside of the classrooms.

So, get your report cards ready. Class is officially back in session at Abbot Elementary on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 9:30 p.m.