Adam Levine Denies Affair But Publicly Apologizes For "Inappropriate Behavior"

Seems like Adam Levine is ready to speak up about the alleged affair rumors that started circulating on TikTok on Monday. Instagram model and influencer Sumner Stroh, 23, alleged that she had an affair with Levine, and that he contacted her after months apart to ask if she was on board for him to name his unborn child after her.

Totally normal, sane behavior!

The singer is now admitting to “poor judgement,” but not a full-blown affair as Stroh, who claims she has screenshots and screen recordings of their conversations.

The singer confessed to flirting with other women (presumably through social media DMs) during a “regrettable period” in his life.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said in a statement to TMZ. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

He goes on to say that his family knows about the inappropriate behavior and that he is now working to fix this with his wife.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” Levine said.

The Voice alum has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. The couple share two young daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Prinsloo is currently expecting with their third child. The same child that Levine allegedly wanted to name after his supposed mistress. Which would be awkward, to say the least.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine continued. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Since the now-viral TikTok was posted, another woman has come forward as well. Alyson Rose claimed that she communicated inappropriately with Levine while he was married. In a TikTok, she shared alleged messages between her and the singer saying she had a lot more conversations she could show but they wouldn’t be “appropriate.”

No word on if Levine asked to name a baby after her, too.

Sending love to Prinsloo and her two girls while navigating through this mess.