Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul Talks About The Possibility Of Future Kids

Adele recently said she was “definitely open” to having more kids. And now, her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, is opening up about the possibility of future children, as well.

The Klutch Sports Group founder, 40, spoke about young parenthood in a new interview and admitted that, if he were to have more kids, he’d be “a more patient dad.”

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad,” Paul, who has three children from a past relationship, told E! News.

"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he continued. "Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."

Paul said his daughter, Reonna, is already a junior in college and that the years have flown by. So, he’s eager to try out the whole parenting thing again.

“Different age, different time in my life, different position in my life,” he said. “I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."

Adele and Rich Paul at a May 2022 NBA game. Harry How/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Paul has been dating Adele since last summer, with the two sparking engagement rumors earlier this year when the singer, 34, wore a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 Brit Awards. Adele, who shares 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has also been open about having more kids — telling Oprah Winfrey in November, "I would like more children. It wouldn't be the end of the world if I didn't because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so."

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in February, Adele played it coy when asked about the engagement rumors.

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't,” she said, adding of her sparkling accessory, "Lovely though, innit?"