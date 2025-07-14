Right-wing activist and red-pilling media personality, Charlie Kirk, encouraged young girls to go to college, but not because he wants them to become self-sufficient, intelligent members of the world. Nope! He chose a much more archaic and cringeworthy motive for why young women should attend universities.

Speaking at the Turning Point USA Young Women’s Leadership Conference held in Dallas this month by the Kirk-founded conservative nonprofit, Turning Point USA, he responded to a 14-year-old girl who was interested in studying political journalism. She asked for his advice on college.

A video of the now-viral exchange was shared on X by writer Madeline Peltz.

After the young attendee asked the question to Kirk, Kirk asked those in the crowd to raise their hands if their main priority was getting married and having kids. After some hands went up, Kirk decided to take that as a sign to go on with his obnoxious spiel.

“Interestingly, I think there’s an argument to bring back the ‘M-R-S degree,’” he said, using an old slang term that refers to women attending college for the purpose of finding husbands.

He continued, “And just be clear that’s why you’re going to college, right? Don’t lie to yourself, like, ‘Agh, I’m going, I’m studying sociology.’ No you’re not, we know why you’re here. And that’s OK, actually! That’s a really good reason to go to college, actually.”

He then suggested that women seek spouses at Southeastern Conference schools in particular. (Gee, I wonder why!)

“I say college is a scam,” Kirk, who authored a book titled The College Scam, added. “But if you’re going to find your life partner, that’s actually a really good reason to go to college.”

Another speaker at the conference, conservative influencer Alex Clark, claimed, “The feminist movement is in large part to blame for the fracturing of the traditional home, where women were coerced outside of their natural roles as mothers into the workforce.”

She went on: “The feminist movement gave way to the notion that a woman could have her cake and eat it too. You can have the career you want, and you can raise your children in a positive, educational environment, AKA day care.”

She described it as “a lie to tell women that we can have it all.” Just because day care is “normal or common doesn’t mean it’s right,” according to Clark.

Others who spoke at the conference, attended by over 3,000 women, ages 16–26, included Candace Owens, Fox News host Laura Ingrahm, fitness influencer Jillian Michaels, Riley Gaines, Tomi Lahren, and Ben Shapiro, AKA the seventh circle of hell.