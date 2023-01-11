Red Carpet Mamas

All The Pregnant Celebrities At The 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Claire Danes, Kaley Cuoco, and more moms-to-be were glowing on the red carpet at the award show.

Pregnant Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 1...
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey — wore a lavender Vera Wang Haute Couture dress, Charles + Keith shoes, and jewelry by Rahaminov Diamond and Norman Silverman.

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Hilary Swank

The 48-year-old Alaska Daily star is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. She looked lovely in a green gown with black bow embellishments at the shoulders as she walked the red carpet and presented during the award show.

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
