Claire Danes, Kaley Cuoco, and more moms-to-be were glowing on the red carpet at the award show.
The Flight Attendant star — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey — wore a lavender Vera Wang Haute Couture dress, Charles + Keith shoes, and jewelry by Rahaminov Diamond and Norman Silverman.
The 48-year-old Alaska Daily star is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. She looked lovely in a green gown with black bow embellishments at the shoulders as she walked the red carpet and presented during the award show.