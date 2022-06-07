Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall from ‘MAFS’ Welcome First Baby Together

Longtime fan favorites Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall from Married At First Sight have just announced the birth of their first child together, a little boy that they’ve named baby Reign Randall.

The couple, who quickly stole the heart of America with their natural connection and ease throughout the arranged marriage process, has accumulated a combined fan base of over 500,000 followers. And since they’ve left the show, the world has loved keeping up with the pair and is reeling in the news of the birth of their son.

The season 11 alums shared with PEOPLE, "We're so excited. It's all so surreal and still feels like a dream come true. He's so precious. We had an at-home delivery, so it was nice to create that energy ourselves, surrounded with each other and the birthing team," Aliyya says. "It was special and very intimate."

"So far, his temperament is pretty relaxed," Amani shared with E! News. "He's not really fussy. Reign loves to cuddle and is super sweet. He smiles when he's sleeping and does a little grin. It's still pretty early, but we think he may look more like Woody, and he may have Woody's eyes. I think he has my nose."

Baby Randall weighed in at six pounds, eight ounces, and was a little over twenty inches long.

Woody also made the announcement on his personal Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of the man of the hour and captioning it, “Reign Randall has arrived 👶🏾My boy is here! #boydad💙#reignrandall #babyrandall.”

Their fellow castmate and Woody’s real-life best friend, Miles Williams, was one of the first to comment on the post, saying “young Reign!! Welcome to the world my guy. there’s so much love for you out here!”

Miles and Woody became a popular duo on the show after auditions revealed the two were long-time friends and were both matched on the show, a rare phenomenon in the dating reality world.

The Randalls also formally announced their pregnancy with PEOPLE back in February, sharing, “We're so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together."

Aliyya, 31, revealed she found out she was pregnant at eight weeks following an incident she thought to be food poisoning. She shared, “Woody hoped I was expecting. I took a pregnancy test that weekend and got a negative result. After getting home and still feeling nauseous, Woody insisted that I take another test. I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come in the bathroom. He smiled and said 'What, are you pregnant?' "

The Randalls are the newest addition to the MAFS family to have children, and it’s likely fans are now looking at fellow castmates Miles and Karen to be next.

You can watch Amani and Woody on the spin-off show, Married At First Sight: Couple’s Cam, on Lifetime.