It’s been a long week for working mom Amy Schumer. She co-hosted the Oscars on Sunday evening with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, carrying on with the show after ‘The Slap.’

Schumer will now be taking a well-deserved rest. The Life & Beth star, 40, shared a touching photo of herself snuggled up in bed with son Gene, whom she welcomed with husband Chris Fischer in May 2019.

“Out of office reply for the next month,” she wrote. “Thanks.” The detritus of bedtime — a blue sippy cup, a couple of picture books, a toy car — lies scattered across the sheets while mother and son sleep peacefully.

When Schumer returned to the stage on Sunday evening following the slap heard round the world, she expertly addressed the incident with a couple of wry lines. “I’ve been getting out of that Spider-man costume,” Schumer said, referring to an earlier bit in which the co-hosts appeared as characters from the past year’s movies. “Did I miss anything? There’s like, a different vibe in here.”

Afterwards, Schumer addressed the incident that defined the evening with her signature honesty, saying on Instagram, “I think we are all gonna be processing tonight for a while.” So true. And Schumer deserves at least a month away from work to recover.