Anderson Cooper clearly had a lovely time celebrating the holidays with his young sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 10 months, this year.

The CNN host posted pictures of the two boys under the Christmas tree on Dec. 27, writing on Instagram, “Wyatt helped Sebastian celebrate his very first Christmas.” In the photos, Sebastian wears a nautical sailor outfit while big brother Wyatt rocks red-and-white striped pajamas with green trim — their big blue eyes staring up at the camera.

The Cooper boys.

Cooper welcomed Sebastian into the world via surrogate in February 2022 after becoming a dad to Wyatt in 2020. The 55-year-old co-parents with his former partner and best friend, Benjamin Maisani.

“We are co-parents. Wyatt calls me Daddy, and Benjamin is Papa,” Cooper shared during his on-air announcement about Sebastian’s birth.

Anderson Cooper with Wyatt.

Cooper also has a wonderful support system in friends like Kelly Ripa and fellow new dad Andy Cohen, whom he will once again host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with this year. News of late insists there will be a “no drinking policy” during this weekend’s show after a bit of alcohol-fueled shenanigans last year.

And, after a few interviews stating otherwise, Cooper and Cohen will apparently remain sober for the 2022-2023 broadcast.

"We aren't drinking," Cohen told Page Six on Dec. 29, "but we're going to have a BLAST."

In a recent interview with Scary Mommy, Cohen insisted — tequila shots or not — the single dads will ring 2023 in with a bang.

"My thing about my relationship with CNN is they didn't hire me to be boring. The only direction I've ever gotten for New Year's Eve on CNN is have fun. And so that is what I plan to do," Cohen told Scary Mommy. "I'm gonna have a blast, and it's gonna be great."

Dads just want to have fun!