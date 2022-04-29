Ant Anstead And Christina Hall Are Locked In A Child Custody Battle

What started as an amicable split is getting contentious. TV personalities Ant Anstead and Christina Hall divorced in June and agreed upon joint physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson London. But now Anstead is seeking full custody in a very public way — and criticizing Hall’s parenting.

People had the exclusive update today. Yesterday, Anstead, 43, filed for full custody, citing that Hall, 38, had only had Hudson for an “average of 9 full days each month over the last 20 months” and an “average of 7 full days per month in 2022.” He’s asking that Hall switch to having Hudson every other weekend.

He claims that Hall put his son in danger, citing a time that Hudson returned to him with a significant sun burn. He also brought up their son being used in paid online posts.

He was denied his emergency order for fully custody, according to E! News, with the judge saying that it was not pressing. A court date has been set for June.

In response to the filing, Hall told People, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Hall, host of Christina on the Coast, and Anstead, of Celebrity IOU Joyride fame, started dating in 2017, married in 2018, and welcomed their son in 2019. Their divorce was finalized last June.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Hall said in September 2020 according to People.

"There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa," Anstead also told People post-split.

Both parties have moved on from the marriage. Hall married married Joshua Hall earlier this month — who she had been dating since her divorce was finalized. Anstead has been linked with Renée Zellweger, who has reportedly already met his son.

Hall has two children from a previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6. Anstead has a daughter Amelie, 18, and a son Archie, 15, from his marriage to ex Louise Storey.

Divorce is so hard, and so is finding the right custody solution in its wake. Here’s to hoping this gets resolved soon, in the best interests of Hudson.