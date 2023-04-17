A Pro Athlete Is Upset An Airline Made His Wife Clean Up Their Toddler’s Mess

There is much debate about planes and children. Should families get to sit together? What should you do if a toddler is kicking your seat? Should all babies be relegated to all-baby flights so that others can travel in peace?

Some think that kids are human beings like everyone else and deserve to experience life just like the rest of the world. These kind of kids/no kids debates goes for restaurants, hotels, and any other place where adults and kids are forced to share spaces, wether they want to or not.

However, just because (hot take!) kids do deserve to exist in this world like the rest of us, it shouldn’t be a free-for-all. Yes, kids can be loud and rambunctious and messy, but it’s up to their parents to do all they can to mitigate that. Or is it?

Toronto Blue Jays player Anthony Bass went viral on Twitter after calling out United Airlines for making his wife, Syndey Rae Bass, clean up their kids’ big mess.

Bass tweeted out his frustration with the popular airline, claiming his pregnant wife, Sydney Rae Bass, was forced to clean up their toddlers’ popcorn mess while on a flight.

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” he tweeted alongside a photo of his two daughters on the plane with a substantial popcorn mess below them.

Bass clearly felt some type of way about the idea that his wife — the mother of the kids who made the mess — should have to clean up, but Twitter users (some parents themselves) had other thoughts.

“Genuinely curious, who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids, I am the one responsible for them,” said a Twitter user.

Bass replied and said that the “cleaning crew they hire” is responsible for the mess.

Bass and the Twitter user went back and forth for a bit, with the user calling Bass entitled for his assumptions.

“You do realize they don't pull the planes out of circulation to detail a plane between flights. One group deplanes, and the next group boards. So your family's entitlement affects all the people boarding the plane after you get off.”

When other Twitter users chimed in that cleaning crews do come into planes between boardings, the user clapped back, noting that maybe the mistake was Bass’ wife bringing popcorn as a plane snack for the kids, as it can be a very messy food.

“Be a decent human and if you're going to give your kid popcorn on a plane, be prepared to pick it up. My toddlers loved Cheerios but they were messy, I would never had served them cheerios on a plane,” he wrote.

Bass retweeted the reply and wrote, “You are the perfect parent. You can do no wrong.”

He later noted that the popcorn snack was actually provided by the airline not by Bass herself.

A mom chimed in back to Bass and said, “I'm not a perfect parent but I clean up after my kids and don't try and ignore the mess they made. Or better yet, make them clean it up. Your children look old enough they can pick popcorn up off a floor they dropped. Life lesson, you make a mess, you clean it up.”

Bass further explained the situation to the Toronto Sun, claiming that the United flight attendant was rude to his wife about the popcorn mess. “The flight attendant gave her attitude,” Bass explained. “My wife’s on her hands and knees cleaning up popcorn as soon as the flight’s up in the air.”

“It’s the principle. She can take care of our kids. My wife is fine. After a long travel day with two little ones and being (22 weeks) pregnant, I feel for her.”

Bass said United responded to him after he addressed the airline via Twitter, mentioning the challenges his wife faced traveling with his two and five-year olds.

“It sounds like [United] is going to deal with it internally,” Bass said, after the airline responded to him via private message. “The flight attendant told my wife that it was a safety issue and that the pilot told her she had to clean up the mess.”