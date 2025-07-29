Ashley Judd Has Joined The ‘We Don't Care Club’ & Now We All Want In

There is literally nothing more refreshing than seeing post-menopausal women taking their power back, letting loose, being totally themselves, and not giving a single flying f*ck. And while there are some considerable challenges to aging, seeing people age well is the most empowering.

And that’s why a new video from actor and activist Ashley Judd is something to watch on repeat.

The 57-year-old Heat star was having fun playing in the Baltic Sea, and she wanted everyone to know that she does not care what you think of her — from how she looks to what she’s doing.

“Hi, I’m Ashley and I’m a member of the We Don’t Care Club,” she begins, clad in a simple black one-piece bathing suit and no make-up. “And when I’m in my swimsuit sometimes I get a little chafing down there, so I put on corn starch... I might have some white stuff down there — and if you see it, I don’t care.”

We are so into this mood.

“And I have a jellyfish. It’s a non-stinging kind,” she went on, with the joy of a kid at the beach.

She goes on to tell her audience about the other club she belongs to: the Make Stuff Up Club for inner children.

“And there’s another club that my inner child belongs to (I’m also picking my crotch and I don’t care),” she continues. “The MSU club is the Make Stuff Up Club. And as a post-menopausal woman, I don’t care if you don’t like my MSU club for inner children. We do tricks. Because when we were little it was really fun and we don’t care what people think of us.”

While playing in the ocean, she makes funny hairdos, does a handstand, and complete a very nice belly flop.

“I probably have cellulite and I don’t care. I got hungry bum and I don’t care,” she says, picking her swimsuit out of her butt.

This is a woman living her best life, and we want on this train.

In the caption she wrote in part, “What will I, with my freedom & mirth, when I let go of caring about stupid, controlling norms about my female body, be free to enJOY? Play!🪁 Be silly!🎈Have Fun!🧚🏽 Feel Boundless Joy!💝 I bask in the unselfconscious being-ness of my True Self. My Inner Child is free to emerge. She feels confidence & glee.”

If you aren’t familiar with the founder of the We Do Not Care Club, you are in for a real treat. Judd credited the creator, Melanie Sanders (@JustBeingMelani), in her video, and if you don’t follow her yet, slam that button.

Sanders started the We Do Not Care Club in May of this year, and in just a matter of a few months has gained an astonishing 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Her hilarious videos simply state things she does not care about, and the midlife mom energy is strong.

“I started this club for all women going through menopause and perimenopause,” she states in one video. “We are putting the world on notice that we simply do not care much anymore.”

Sanders doesn’t care about much, from her greying bush to whether her prescriptions are ready for pick-up at the pharmacy. And she seems to have started a movement.

Please, we cannot get enough of not caring. We care about not caring so much. Here’s to playing in the ocean, embracing our inner children, and caring what others think way less.