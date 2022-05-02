In an incredibly moving moment, sisters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd accepted an honor on behalf of their late mother, Naomi Judd, just one day after she died due to “the disease of mental illness” at the age of 76.

The Judds attended the Country Music Hall of Fame medallion ceremony on Sunday in Nashville, with Ashley tearfully telling the crowd of Naomi, “My mama loved you so much and she appreciated your love for her, and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today.”

“Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years,” she continued, before shouting out Wynonna’s own induction into the Hall of Fame — as she performed for years with Naomi as part of the musical group The Judds.

“I want to take a moment to recognize my sister, a GOAT,” Ashley said, referencing the phrase “Greatest of All Time.” 'Newspapers don't get a lot right these days but when the Los Angeles Times said you were Elvis-like, they got it right,” she told her sister.

Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd hug onstage for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 01, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wynonna then spoke, joking that she didn’t prepare anything “because I knew mom would probably talk the most.”

“I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed,” Wynonna continued. “Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do.”

Ashley Judd accepts induction on behalf of Naomi Judd with inductee Wynonna Judd and Ricky Skaggs onstage for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 01, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Variety, country singer Carly Pearce performed The Judds’ 1986 smash “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” at the event, while Americana duo Gillian Welch and David Rawlings covered 1989’s “Young Love (Strong Love)” and Tommy Simms sang “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Brandi Carlile had been scheduled to sing that tune, but had to cancel due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. The singer did, however, post a touching performance to Instagram, thanking The Judds for giving “a language to not just mothers and daughters everywhere but that every family can learn something about love.”

Ashley and Wynonna Judd, 54 and 57 respectively, announced their mother's death in a statement on Saturday, writing, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi, who was married to Larry Strickland for 32 years, was open and honest about her battle with suicidal depression, recently disclosing her experience in her 2016 book River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

A throwback photo of Naomi Judd, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd. Louis Myrie/WireImage/Getty Images

“I was drifting, alone in a murky ocean of guilt, anger, confusion, and unrelenting sorrow,” she wrote. “Nothing proved to be a lifeline I could grab. Nothing changed the reality that my once full and colorful life now looked empty and gray.”

The Judds stopped performing in 1991 after doctors diagnosed Naomi with hepatitis C, which she contracted while working as a nurse. Naomi and Wynonna made their first televised appearance in 20 years just last month at the CMT Music Awards show, where they performed "Love Will Build a Bridge.” They were set to head out on a 10-date arena tour in September.

At the Hall of Fame event, Wynonna revealed that she, Ashley and their family members recited the Bible's 23rd Psalm following their mother’s death. The sisters and the crowd in attendance all said the Psalm in unison at the conclusion of Judd’s speech, according to The Tennessean.

