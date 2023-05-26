These Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-Inspired Baby Names Are Simply, Well, Marvelous

Some names just never go out of style.
Even from the very beginning, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has served as a great source of inspiration — for women, for comedians, for anyone trying to make it in a male-dominated world. And while it’s a shame to see the series come to an end, there’s still a way to keep the show and its charismatic characters in your life, long after Midge takes her final bow.
Amazon Studios
Despite the fact that these stories take place in the 1950s and ‘60s, there are a lot of great potential baby names found within The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel universe. After all, why should Midge be the only one looking to make a name for herself?
Amazon Studios