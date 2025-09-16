Over the years, the beloved The Baby-Sitters Club series from Ann M. Martin has had quite a few lives. From the original 1995 film to graphic novel editions to a popular Netflix series, the brand has been able to live on and on. And now The Baby-Sitters Club is hitting the stage — and you are literally not prepared for how good The Baby-Sitters Club musical is going to be.

What will the musical be about?

Set 12 years after disbanding The Baby-Sitters Club, the musical introduces us to 25-year-old Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, and Stacey as they return to Stoneybrook, Connecticut, honoring a pact they made when they were 13 to reunite, reported Deadline. Of course, you do a lot of growing up in 12 years, and the girls now face revisiting their past and handling things popping up in their present-day life, from relationships and omg-what-am-I-doing-with-my-life questions to who-the-hell-am-I-now worries.

Amazing news, right?

What else do we know about the production?

OK, now that you have the plot, here’s the other incredible news: The Baby-Sitters Club book series is being developed into a stage musical with music and lyrics by Mark Sonnenblick — the KPop Demon Hunters songwriter.

I KNOW.

As if you and your kid weren’t already obsessed with the girls from Stoneybrook, now you get to meld in your love for extremely catchy music from KPop Demon Hunters? It’s so golden.

You can prep yourself to want to sing along the entire time, as Sonnenblick made clear to Deadline that “these are the girls of the ‘80s and ‘90s.” So, the score has been inspired by the likes of Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, and Shania Twain.

And finally, the musical will also be developed with a book by Kate Wetherhead, writer for both stage productions of The Devil Wears Prada and Legally Blonde, and choreography by Annie Tippe, who most recently worked on Octet.

Excuse me, inject this all into my veins right now.

I feel like every version of The Baby-Sitters Club has been amazing because Ann M. Martin has been involved, and the same goes for this musical. Martin told Deadline, “I love musicals and am excited to see the adventures of Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, and Stacey come to life on stage. I’m humbled by the ongoing popularity of the series, and couldn’t be more thrilled by this news.”

When will the musical premiere?

The Baby-Sitters Club musical will have an exclusive industry presentation on Nov. 13 in New York City, with plans for a theatrical premiere in Spring 2027.