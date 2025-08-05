KPop Demon Hunters Is The Bonding Girl-Power Movie I Wasn't Expecting

One of the best things about your kids getting older is when they discover something — a song, a movie, a TV show, a food — and tell you all about it. Over the last couple of years, my oldest has gotten exceptionally good at finding things to share with me, from books at the library to '90s songs she thinks I haven't heard before (she once told me not to worry, she could teach me the dance to "Macarena" if I wanted). But her latest discovery is one she took to her little sisters first. And listen, if I ever tried to list all the ways my three daughters — ages 11, 6, and 3 — have bonded over the years, a Netflix movie called KPop Demon Hunters wouldn't have even been on my radar.

But here we are.

My oldest discovered the movie while having a sleepover with her cousins, and immediately became obsessed. But not in the way she's become obsessed with other movies or shows, where she watches them over and over until she's sick of them, too. But in a way that included showing it to her two little sisters, the three of them each choosing one of the Huntrix girls — the K-pop group that also moonlights as demon hunters, hoping to rid the world of demons and keep the human race safe — that represented them the most. (Surprisingly, there was not a single fight about this; each of them knew exactly which character was "their" character.)

This movie has become a bit of a phenomenon since its release earlier this year, thanks to the incredibly catchy music and laugh-out-loud moments throughout. But I can't stop thinking about how it's the perfect girl-power bonding movie.

My girls are wildly different ages, and the fact that all three of them are in love with this movie and feel represented by it is pretty spectacular. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right: They see three women working hard together, relaxing together, calling each other out, being there for each other, and bringing out the best in each other, and they see themselves. They see their sisterhood.

KPop Demon Hunters also beautifully represents girlhood, with main characters Mira, Zoey, and Rumi having an absolute unhinged, joyful time. They love their snacks, they love their relaxation, they love being on stage with their fans; they aren't overly worked demon hunters who feel the weight of the world on their shoulders and resent it. They are happy and fun and have a zest for life — and ramen — that can't be ignored. And in that, my girls get to see a group of women who just go for it, no matter what it is, because they want to and because it's their duty.

The film obviously has lessons on being yourself and not hiding who you are from the world (a plot line I won't spoil for you if you haven't seen the movie yet), but honestly, my girls are just more into the friendship storyline.

They sing the songs together (nobody's been arguing in the car over Taylor Swift versus Ed Sheeran versus *NSYNC anymore; they all just want this soundtrack). Referring to her big sister, my 3-year-old even calls out, "Oh, that's Lucy!" when Mira shows up on screen — she's the "angry" one, and my middle child is definitely the one who doesn't hold back. They talk about dressing up as the characters for Halloween, about what they would do if they were in the same situations as the demon hunters. When they all lie down to watch a movie together and one of them says, "Demon hunters?" the other two cheer. It's been a while since all three of them agreed on a movie every.single.time.

They promise me they will never keep secrets from each other, like the movie's plot includes, and they also promise to always hold each other accountable while remaining compassionate, just as the characters do for one another.

And they promise to never let a group of boys — no matter how cute — destroy their bond.

Listen, watch KPop Demon Hunters for all of the things. You'll be obsessed with the music and the funny lines and the characters.

And then just watch it because it's like a new version of the Powerpuff Girls. And who doesn't want to see more girl-power action?