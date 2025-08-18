Just as kids return to school, everyone’s favorite crackerjack crew of animal outlaws is also back at it — only this time, they may have finally met their match. In The Bad Guys 2, the latest chapter of the smash animated action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, the now-reformed criminals are trying with all their might to be good… but, well, things go a little sideways. And on Aug. 19, 2025, the whole high-stakes caper will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent.

Bonus? Scary Mommy has an exclusive clip to share so you can get your kids psyched about making this one of your family’s first back-to-school movie night choices.

The sequel picks up with the beloved band of ragtag reformed criminals — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, Mr. Piranha, and Ms. Tarantula — still doing their best to stay on the straight and narrow. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans. In true Bad Guys fashion, things take a turn when a new group of delinquents storms onto the scene: the Bad Girls.

Before the Bad Guys know what’s happening, our unexpected heroes find themselves hijacked into a globe-trotting heist. In the exclusive clip below, we get a behind-the-scenes look at how the Bad Girls crash the scene.

DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Based on the New York Times bestselling children’s graphic novel by Australian author Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys 2 manages to hold onto the magic that made the first movie a surprise family hit in 2022. Fans praised the film for its clever, kid-friendly spin on the classic heist genre — very Ocean’s Eleven meets Zootopia.

In the sequel, our unlikely heroes are just as easy to root for, earning a 95% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes.

And while your kiddos might not have any clue who the actors voicing the characters are, you’ll get a kick out of how many high-powered stars bring the adventure to life. You’ve got the Bad Guys: Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, and Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula. Then you’ve got the newcomers, the Bad Girls: Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat, Natasha Lyonne as Doom/Susan, and Maria Bakalova as Pigtail Petrova.

As a parent, you’ll also appreciate the messages embedded in the movie. The heart of the Bad Guys series has always been about second chances and the idea that you don’t have to be defined by your past. The Bad Guys 2 continues that theme, with a fresh twist: Sometimes being “good” means working with people who challenge you.

That, along with an hour-plus of bonus content — featuring an exclusive animated short, never-before-seen deleted scenes, hilarious recording booth moments, and more — makes this a smart and super entertaining late-summer family movie night pick.

The Bad Guys 2 will be available to own or rent at home starting Aug. 19, 2025, exclusively on digital platforms, and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on Oct. 7 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.