These Are The Most Creative Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022

It’s Halloween, and these celebrities are going all out when it comes to their Halloween costume for 2022. From Jessica Alba’s to Lizzo’s spot-on Marge Simpson, these are some of the most creative celebrity costumes of the season.

Jessica Alba

“Come play with us!” Jessica Alba and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. In her post sharing the costume, Alba gave a shout out to her daughter Honor, who kindly lent her mother the costume!

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and her dog were three buttered toastesses-eating ghosts — and looked pretty adorable doing so.

Rebel Wilson

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic! Rebel Wilson and her crew dressed up as Barbies and a Ken in mint-condition packaging.

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

This mother-daughter duo dressed up centuries apart! Crawford and her husband Randy Gerber looked like they walked straight out of a Western, and their daughter Kaia Gerber dressed up as Trinity from The Matrix. Their son, Presley Gerber, was a true blast from the past as Fred Flintstone.

Lizzo

Lizzo is perfect as Marge Simpson. No notes.

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West

The icons! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four kids dressed up as hip hop royalty for Halloween.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is admittedly obsessed with the wardrobe on Do Revenge.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham was giving very Y2K vibes with her angelic Halloween look.

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa’s take on Draco Malfoy is so on point it’s scary.

Ciara

Ciara and her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson dressed up as Serena and Venus Williams in their got milk? ads.

Kendall Jenner

Boy howdy! Kendall Jenner’s cheeky take on Toy Story’s Jessie turned heads.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton paid homage to one of her favorite childhood characters: Sailor Moon!

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tillman

Jinkies, these two are looking cute as Velma and Daphne!

Meghan Thee Stallion

Is that an actual pumpkin on Meghan Thee Stallion’s head?

Lance Bass & JC Chasez

Okay, so Bass’s explanation of the costume is almost better than the costume itself! Plus it’s always cool seeing boy bands reunite.

What are the best celebrity Halloween costumes you have seen this year?