Another year, another 12 months to soak up as many amazing, thought-provoking novels as possible! We’re thrilled to announce that after much investigative research (aka adding more than dozens of titles to our TBR list), 2024 is shaping up to be another promising year for reading.

From Kiley Reid’s highly anticipated sophomore novel and an inspiring tale from historical fiction writer Kristin Hannah to the dazzling return of literary’s favorite guncle, this year is stacked with must-reads. Come this spring and summer, bookworms will be able to get their hands on new romance titles from Emily Henry, Carley Fortune, and Annabel Monaghan. On top of all that, fan favorites — including Tia Williams and Xochitl Gonzalez — will also be publishing new works this year.

So, without further ado, here are the best books of 2024.

1. The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan

Chan’s epic debut is one of the first novels to come out in 2024, and your TBR stack will greatly benefit from this evocative saga about a mother and her children living in the oppressed, British-colonized Malay (now Malaysia) during WWII. Written over the course of a decade, readers will go on a journey, narrated by four alternating POVs, as Cecily Alcantara fights tooth and nail to rescue her family amidst their nation’s fight for survival.

Out: Now

2. Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

From the author of Such a Fun Age comes another vivid page-turner. In Come & Get It, aspirations for money and success become blurred for a resident assistant at the University of Arkansas when a tantalizing offer comes her way via an interesting and mysterious adjunct professor.

Out: Jan. 30

3. A Love Song For Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams

Unlike her thirsty sisters, Ricki Wilde is not fit for fame. So when a ninety-something-year-old lady asks Ricki if she’d be interested in renting the ground floor of her gorgeous brownstone, Ricki jumps at the opportunity. There, she unexpectedly meets a strikingly handsome man who quickly captures her mind and heart. New York is a magical place to fall in love, but it’s Williams’ storytelling that has stolen our hearts.

Out: Feb. 6

4. The Women by Kristin Hannah

Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, The Women follows 20-year-old nursing student Frances “Frankie” McGrath, who joins the Army Nurse Corps (against her conservative parents’ better judgment) because she believes that women can be heroes. Albeit, nothing could prepare Frankie for the chaos and destruction of war. When she returns home, Frankie quickly realizes war was the easy part — it’s coming back to a divided nation that’s caught her in a tailspin.

Out: Feb. 6

5. Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

Told in alternating timelines, Gonzalez’s latest masterpiece begs the question of who gets to be remembered and who gets left behind in a world that orbits the elite. Until recently, Raquel would say she was on track to fall amongst the latter, but a new relationship propels her and her academia to new heights, leading Raquel to learn about the death of young art star Anita de Monte. It isn’t long before Raquel draws frightening similarities between Anita’s story and her own.

Out: Mar. 5

6. Annie Bot by Sierra Greer

AI, but make it romantic? Meet Annie Bot, Doug’s artificially intelligent girlfriend, who’s been programmed to meet her human boyfriend’s emotional and physical needs. Annie Bot is continuously updated to better understand Doug’s desires. However, she has limits when it comes to certain human traits. With her emotional growth stunted, Annie’s relationship with Doug is on the fritz.

Out: March 19

7. The Marriage Sabbatical by Lian Dolan

What if you could hit a temporary pause button on your marriage? Reconnect with yourself, revisit old hobbies you once found solace and joy in, and maybe rediscover yourself sexually, out of the confines of your marriage — all with the consent of your actual spouse. Intrigued and desperate for a bit of change, Jason and Nicole Elswick enact the 500 Mile Rule: a nine-month agreement in which they can do whatever they want with whomever they want, wherever they want. Sabbaticals don’t last forever, but this new chapter may be too good for either one of them to end.

Out: April 2

8. Young Rich Widows by Vanessa Lillie, Layne Fargo, Cate Holahan, and Kimberly Belle

In 1985 Rhode Island, a private jet transporting four extremely powerful lawyers crashed, leaving behind four widows and lots of unanswered questions. For starters, why was the jet headed to Manhattan? Secondly, why were their husbands traveling with that much loose cash?

Out: April 2

9. Funny Story by Emily Henry

The queen of romantic comedies is back with another laugh-out-loud love story about two broken-hearted individuals-turned-roommates, who fabricate the online status of their “relationship” in hopes of their fake-yet-blossoming romance getting back to the pair that got them there in the first place. Because as you see, Daphne’s ex-fiancé’s new fiancée’s ex is Miles, the stranger now living down the hall from her bedroom.

Out: April 23

10. Bad Men by Julie Mae Cohen

Saffy Huntley-Oliver is a serial killer — but you know, the good kind. Her diet strictly adheres to bad men, from rapists to murderers to domestic abusers. As you could expect, Saffy’s dating life isn’t exactly flourishing. Enter: Jonathan Desrosiers, a famous true-crime podcaster. He’s literally perfect aside from the fact that there’s a dead body on his doorstep, and he’s now the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

Out: May 7

11. The Heirloom by Jess Rosen

Shea Anderson said yes to her boyfriend’s proposal, but to her engagement ring? Now that’s a different story. According to her Nonna, wearing a heirloom engagement ring is very, very bad luck. Lo and behold, there’s a vintage ring staring back at her in the jewelry box. The ring is beautiful, but Shea can’t wear it until she knows the previous bride had a long, happy, and healthy marriage. Before wedding planning can officially begin, Shea and her sister set off to uncover the ring’s origin.

Out: May 7

12. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

Lucy and Felix know they shouldn’t be mixing business (business being the fact that Felix is the younger brother of Lucy’s BFF) with pleasure, but with each passing summer spent on Prince Edward Island, the pair ease back into their old ways — again and again and again. Lucy is well aware that this is a situationship, a no-strings-attached summer romance. When a bridal emergency arises a week before her best friend’s wedding, Lucy is there in a heartbeat only to come face to face with Felix naturally; it’s his sister’s wedding, too. Does she have one more summer in her, or will this one be different?

Out: May 7

13. Very Bad Company by Emma Rosenblum

From the national bestselling author of Bad Summer People comes Emma Rosenblum’s sophomore effort, Very Bad Company — and it promises to be just as delightfully dark and funny as her first. When a team of wealthy execs from the trendy tech startup Aurora convene in Miami for their annual exclusive retreat, one of them goes missing after the first night. If word gets out, the company’s promising future could plummet. Can the colleagues keep the charade going long enough to solve the mystery?

Out: May 14

14. The Guncle Abroad by Steven Rowley

Literary’s favorite guncle is back! Fresh off a break-up, Patrick is trying to stay optimistic. His career is flourishing, he’s a New Yorker now, and he’s got his two trusty sidekicks: his niece Maisie and nephew Grant. When news breaks of his brother’s engagement and forthcoming destination wedding, all hell breaks loose again. Patrick swoops in to shepherd a distraught Maisie and Grant to Italy while simultaneously trying to help them understand a big, four-letter word — love.

Out: May 21

15. Seven Summers by Paige Toon

Bound together by love and tragedy, Liv and Finn make a pact to spend every summer together as long as they are both single. For three seasons out of the year, Liv and Finn are separated by thousands of miles. He's living out his musical dreams in L.A., and she's living in Cornwall. Seven summers into their agreement, Liv gets a boyfriend who doesn't come with an expiration date. Liv is eager to finally experience a summer that doesn't end in heartbreak, but when her new BF's secretive past comes to light, Liv finds herself questioning everything.

Out: May 21

16. Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan

A tempting summer romance is the last thing single mom Ali Morris has time for — or is it? It’s been a depressing three years, to say the least. Her mom died, her husband up and left, and everything else about her life is a jumbled mess, which is ironic because Ali organizes other people’s messes for a living. So when the family dog pees on an innocent, sexy man, it’s either another story on Ali’s long list of embarrassing moments or the start of something magical. What’s the harm in finding out, right?

Out: June 4