Outdoor Toys Your Kids (& You) Will Be Obsessed With

For many kids, summer is an excuse to bend the rules a bit and get more iPad time. And while that’s all fine and good, as a parent, it’s nice to be able to balance screens out with some more low-fi pursuits. Lucky for you, the editors at Scary Mommy have some tried-and-true family favorites that’ll not only keep your kids off screens, it’ll keep them happily occupied... though we can’t guarantee a length of time!

Here are 12 outdoor toys our own kids swear by that your kids are sure to love, too.

The What: Flying Airplanes

The Why:

The young neighborhood kids were using these on my street the other day, and my older kids were immediately jealous. Now they play with them in our backyard all the time. They're cheap, practically indestructible, and provide lots of low-fi fun. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

The What: Woom Bike Helmet

The Why:

My daughter is very picky about bike helmets — and I always have trouble finding one that fits securely enough that she can put on herself. Enter Woom helmets, which look really cool and are super easy to use. She also uses it to roller skate, and it works great. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

The What: GoSports Six Player Croquet Set

The Why:

If you have older kids (think third grade and above), I can't recommend a family game of croquet enough. My husband, tween, teen, and I love picking up a game in the evenings or on a quiet weekend. It's challenging but not difficult, and the more you play, even casually, the better you get (which is a nice lesson for parents and kids alike). — Jamie Kenney, Senior Staff Writer

The What: Hasbro Skip It

The Why:

Listen, back in the day, I used to bring my Skip It to school so I could show everyone my *skills* at recess. Now, my daughter is super into that same toy, and yes, call me a millennial who is a sucker for nostalgia, but I cannot get over how much she loves one of the same toys I did as a kid! It's just a classic, fun toy that keeps kids active and having fun! Can't go wrong! (Just watch your ankles, spectators!). — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The What: H2OGO! Waterfall Waves Kids Inflatable Water Park

The Why:

I have wanted one of these inflatable waterparks for *years* and finally, once we found our daughter to be old enough, we got one! This outdoor water toy/giant waterpark phenomenon has come in so clutch on those hot summer days when I am working from home and she is bored to tears! I just work on the patio as she slides down 100 times with our neighborhood friends. Set up is *so easy* (just plug it in, attach it to the fan, and turn on!) and it's all set in two minutes! PLUS, this was on The Toy Insider's 2025 Spring & Summer Gift Guide, so you know it's legit. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

The What: Stomp Racers

The Why:

I got these new Stomp Racers for my twin 4-year-old niece and nephew, and it has given them hours and days of entertainment. And it's much harder for these guys to end up on the roof. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Melissa & Doug Giddy Buggy Bug House

The Why:

My 4-year-old loves to catch grasshoppers and roly-poly bugs in our front yard with this. His grandparents got it for him for his birthday, not knowing we had a cheap one from the Target $5 in dire need of replacing. This one is much more durable, and the door is easy for my kid to open and shut, even with a handful of bugs. Another benefit of the door: It somehow still fits tightly enough that no bug has ever escaped (so, like, not the end of the world if they bring it indoors). — Katie McPherson

The What: YoYa Toys Scoop Ball Set

The Why:

Think Lacrosse with shorter sticks and no goalie! I picked these up for my kids when they were little, and they still use them every summer after dinner. Honestly, I like playing scoopball, too. — Jamie Kenney

The What: Oceano Playhouse

The Why:

When we moved into our house, the previous owners had a playhouse in the back. We were so excited for our daughter to use it... until we discovered that it had been invaded by carpenter ants. Enter: 2MamaBees! This Oceano playhouse has created a magical indoor retreat for our 5-year-old. She plays house and restaurant, and has tons of opportunities for imaginary play. It's a little on the pricey side, but totally and completely worth it! — Katie Garrity

The What: GoSports Bocce Set

The Why:

Growing up Italian-American, when I think of what summer sounds like, the clacking of bocce balls is as evocative as music from an ice cream truck. In this game, players try to get their ball to touch the smaller boccino. Whoever gets closest wins. (If your ball touches, a team of old Italian men start cheering or screaming at one another, at least in my experience...) — Jamie Kenney

The What: Tosy Flying Disc

The Why:

So... I got these flying rings and disks for my children, but it turned out that me and my partner and our adult friends played with them even more than the kids did. So fun! — Sarah Aswell