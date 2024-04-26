9 Podcasts To Help You Keep Track Of WTF Is Going On In The World

I know I'm not alone when I say the news can be exhausting. We live in a world with a 24-hour news cycle, one that comes to us through TV and social media constantly. Honestly, it can feel overwhelming, especially when you are someone who truly wants to know what's going on in the world and how it affects us and those around us.

For that balance, I've turned to podcasts, which offer an easier way to digest the news and stories that really matter. And there is no lack of podcasts out there — whether you want to learn more about global economics or simply the best movies out there, there's a podcast for that.

When it comes to parsing through and figuring out what's happening in the world, these are nine of the best podcasts for staying informed.

NPR

When you have just 10 minutes to get ready in the morning, listen to NPR's Up First for the news to start your day. In just a handful of minutes, you'll get a breakdown of the biggest stories of the day, with reporting and analysis from some of the most trusted voices in journalism.

The Washington Post

Produced by The Washington Post, Post Reports goes beyond the headlines, offering a deeper dive into the day's top stories. The podcast breaks down major news and insights from Post journalists worldwide. It's like having a debrief session with reporters right in your earbuds, and it's ideal for those who enjoy understanding the "why" behind the "what."

Monacle Radio

For world news, Monocle's The Globalist offers a comprehensive look at global news, including politics, business, and culture. The podcast is anchored from London and Zürich, with new episodes available each weekday at 7 GMT, meaning you can listen to a new episode each morning.

NPR

Going beyond the politics and headlines of the world, NPR's Planet Money takes on economics. This podcast uses relatable examples and storytelling to explain the complexities of economic policies and phenomena in plain language. It's perfect for understanding how economic forces affect the world and your wallet.

The Guardian

Produced by The Guardian, Today in Focus brings you closer to news from around the world. Each episode focuses on one main story, providing the context and critical insights needed to fully understand it. This podcast is like a daily deep dive into the news, helping you stay informed about world events and their implications, especially with U.K. politics.

Slate

For those who love a good debate, Political Gabfest offers a lively discussion on the week's political events. The podcast, hosted by Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz, delves into American politics with a sharp, analytical edge. It's like sitting in on a chat among friends who just happen to be experts in political science.

Crooked

Pod Save America is touted as a "no-bullshit conversation about politics" hosted by former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor. While far from an unbiased listen (as you may have guessed), the hosts try to break through the noise to bring you the news in the most uncomplicated terms possible, helping listeners figure out what they need to know and how they can help. They're also often joined by journalists, politicians, and world leaders who bring their own thoughts and opinions to the podcast.

Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera's The Take brings you global stories, with a deeper exploration of international headlines told through more personal stories. This podcast provides context on major news events by focusing on the people directly affected by them. It's a powerful way to understand the human impact of global issues, bringing you stories you likely wouldn't hear anywhere else.

Tortoise Media

From the makers of Tortoise Media, The Slow Newscast takes a narrative approach to news, opting for a more in-depth exploration of a single story each week from the U.K. or around the world. It's about slowing down and diving deep, offering meticulous detail and thoughtful analysis that's often missed in daily news cycles. This podcast is ideal for those who enjoy a slower, more thorough examination of news.