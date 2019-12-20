Being a teenager isn’t always easy, but isn’t that what we love most about it? The tears, the drama, the love, the confusion, the awkwardness of youth, and, yes, the fashion — it all makes for such compelling story-telling. Whether you’re a teen now or someone who likes to reminisce about their high school years, you’ll love this list we’ve compiled of the best teen movies on Netflix.

You’re never too old to watch a teen movie. Teenagers go through a lot during their adolescence, and although it may not be as dramatic as movies portray, the emotions and hormones are usually pretty accurate. So, whether you want to snuggle with your teen or watch them with your partner, the movies below work for both audiences.

See You Yesterday (2019)

Two teens use science and brains to create a time-traveling backpack when their older brother is killed.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

What happens when your most secret love letters are exposed? Embarrassment, sure, but maybe true love.

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Ugh, imagine if your BFF started dating your moronic brother? This is what Nadine is struggling with in her final year of high school.

The Kissing Booth (2018)

A high school student must finally do something about her crush when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival.

Dumplin’ (2018)

The plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen signs up for her mom’s contest in a sign of protest that ends up revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018)

A modern twist on the Cyrano de Bergerac classic that forces an awkward teen to join forces with a popular student to win the heart of her high school crush.

The Perfect Date (2019)

A high school student creates an app to offer his services as a fake date to make money for college. Great entrepreneurial skills! Only problem is: he falls in love with one of his dates.

Dude (2018)

It’s the last two weeks of high school, so, naturally, a lot of drama happens to four best friends who are navigating this pivotal time in their lives.

Alex Strangelove (2018)

A high school senior plans on losing his virginity to his girlfriend, but things get a little complicated when he realizes he might be falling in love with a charming gay boy.

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (2017)

Two sisters do what they have to do, which includes robbing a train, to make ends meet after their mother is arrested and thrown in jail.

Let It Snow (2019)

A snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, bringing together a group of high school students. A whole lot of hormones and snow means Christmas Day will never be the same.

More Teen Movies that are not on Netflix

Superbad (2007)

Two high school boys want to party hardy for once. Unfortunately, they’re not very smooth and there’s some kid named McLovin’, and, yes, the results are disastrous.

Across the Universe (2007)

Tale as old as time: an upper-class American girl falls in love with a poor Liverpudlian artist in the 1960s, and their love is set to the music of the Beatles.

The Spectacular Now (2013)

Sutter, a popular party animal unexpectedly meets introverted Aimee, and an unexpected romance blossoms. But wait? What happens once high school is over?

To the Bone (2017)

A young woman who’s healing from anorexia meets an unconventional doctor who challenges her to face her condition and embrace life.

Heathers (1988)

Winona Ryder and Christian Slater are choice evil when they hatch a plot to kill the cool kids in school, AKA The Heathers.

Tall Girl (2019)

Jodi is the tallest girl in her high school and has always felt uncomfortable in her own skin. But she finally decides to find the confidence to stand tall.

The Duff (2015)

A high school senior finds that she has been labeled the DUFF – Designated Ugly Fat Friend – by her prettier, more popular friends, and she’s had enough of that B.S.

You Get Me (2017)

A one-night stand turns into a nightmare for a high school student when his hookup just won’t leave him alone. This goes beyond clingy.