It seems like everybody is talking about the Bluey Season 3 finale and the huge events in the extra-long episode. Wedding bells chimed during “The Sign,” heartstrings got tugged, and a police pursuit that involved Muffin was a thing (seriously). There were also some epic reveals with certain fan-favorite characters that left us asking more questions than before the episode landed.

Beyond the excitement surrounding what happened in “The Sign,” fans around the world exhaled a collective sigh of relief with some bigger news. For months, rumor and innuendo floated around that this episode would, in fact, be the series finale of Bluey — for real life! Even the voices of Chilli and Bandit, Melanie Zanetti and Dave McCormack, weren’t entirely sure if this was the end. This snowballed so much that the showrunners finally felt compelled to reassure fans that more Bluey *is* on the way.

Perhaps they were speaking more literally than we thought, because new whispers have emerged suggesting the Bluey team might be giving audiences a mysterious gift or two better than playing Pass the Parcel with Lucky’s Dad’s rules. Potential spoilers incoming, as well as a huge amazing rumor — but take it with a grain of salt.

BBC/ Disney

Bluey’s Big Future

"The Sign" featured noticeable changes that will affect future installments of the cartoon, but there's one concept that has the showrunners very intrigued.

"We get a lot of requests to age the characters up," the Bluey creator explained to Deadline. "It would completely change the show, but there would be something really sweet about bringing through the new younger characters and having Bluey and Bingo at that babysitting age. That would definitely make a bunch of fans very happy."

Turns out, there was also more to the extra-long finale episode than meets the eye.

The executive producers said it would be a "dream" to take the Heelers to the big screen and have a feature-length version of Bluey in theaters. "We would love to do a Bluey movie," Pearson told ABC Radio Brisbane. "It's no secret that this episode is kind of testing how an audience will go."

A movie has been rumored for quite some time but never seemed likely until now. If Paw Patrol pulled it off twice, no reason Bluey couldn’t do it at least once.

One More Surprise

BBC/ Disney

But wait, there's more! According to a fairly credible rumor, there's still ONE more episode of Bluey that hasn't aired yet. "The Sign" was the 49th episode of Season 3, meaning one more is missing to match the count from previous seasons. An episode appropriately titled "Surprise" is rumored to drop on April 21, 2024.

Supposedly, it was leaked a while ago, so many insiders have already watched the alleged episode (although Ludo Studio has made no official statement on the authenticity of this). Let's hope this is accurate because Bluey fans need a palate cleanser after these last two emotional episodes.

While no official return date or formal announcement of Season 4 for Bluey has been confirmed yet, it's a relief to know there is much more to come from the Heelers — with the potential for some surprises that will keep the franchise fresh and exciting for years to come.

So, what happens next? As Chilli would say, we'll see.

Bluey is available to stream in the US on Disney+.