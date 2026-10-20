Lately it feels like we’re getting all kinds of exciting new casting announcements, from the two leads in the screen adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing to Florence Pugh fronting the movie adaptation of Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library. But for now, those projects have release dates of “TBD.” So what incredible books will we get to see play out on the big screen in the near future? Here are all the best book-to-screen adaptations coming in 2027, so you can read the book beforehand if that’s your jam.

Children of Blood and Bone — Jan. 15, 2027

Author Tomi Adeyemi’s rich storytelling will come alive just two weeks into the New Year, when her novel Children of Blood and Bone comes to theaters and IMAX. The film will star Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, and the incredible Viola Davis, to name just a portion of the cast.

There are three books in Adeyemi’s Legends of Orïsha triology, all available now, if you want to read through to the end between now and mid-January.

Neuromancer — Jan. 22, 2027

If you have Apple TV, you’ll want to start Neuromancer when it drops on Jan. 22. Based on William Gibson’s sci-fi cyberpunk novel published in 1984, the 10-episode series will follow Case, a hacker-slash-hustler, and Molly, a cyborg mercenary, through a dangerous heist that will pit them against AI (timely), massive corporations, and all the powers-that-be.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew — Feb. 12, 2027

Greta Gerwig’s take on Narnia is coming and it can’t get here soon enough, TBH. Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is based on the 1955 novel The Magician’s Nephew by C.S. Lewis, the sixth published (but first in the timeline of the story) novel in the children’s series The Chronicles of Narnia.

This movie is getting a true theatrical release in February, then hitting Netflix to stream at home on April 2, 2027. Either way, we can’t wait to see Meryl Streep and Daniel Craig in these magical roles.

The Nightingale — Feb. 12, 2027

Feb. 12 is going to be a big day at the box offices. In Kristen Hannah’s novel by the same name, she captures the story of World War II from the perspective of two sisters, who will no doubt be played beautifully by actual sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning. Go into this theater armed with tissues, and read Hannah’s book now if you’d like to know why.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 — April 2027

Spoiler alert! At the end of Season 1, Shane and Ilya’s relationship is revealed, setting up the central tension of Season 2. What will the fallout be, and how will the pair weather it together? All we’ll say is that apparently “intimacy rehearsals” are well underway...

While a more specific release date hasn’t been announced yet, if you’d like to read ahead, Season 2 of the show is based on The Long Game, which is Book 6 in author Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series.

Beach Read — May 7, 2027

A summer read turned summer blockbuster? We’re here for it. Starring Phoebe Dynevor and Patrick Schwarzenegger as January and Gus, we get to watch these two authors who have no business falling in love do exactly that. The rest of the cast seems stellar too: think Andie MacDowell, Kristin Davis, Tig Notaro, and Kevin Bacon.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow — Nov. 12, 2027

The movie adaptation of this bestselling novel by Gabrielle Zevin stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Sadie Green, Sky Yang as Sam Masur, and Sean Kaufman as Marx Watanabe. Childhood friends Sadie and Sam collaborate on a blockbuster video game, Ichigo, which launches the two undergrads to fame. What follows is a story than spans 30 years and follows the pair through all of life’s unexpected ups and downs.

Bridgerton Season 5 — tbd 2027

We know that Bridgerton Season 5 is coming to Netflix in 2027, though a more exact date isn’t ours to know just yet. But if you’d like a preview of what’s to come, you can pick up Julia Quinn’s When He Was Wicked, the Bridgerton novel this season of the hit series will draw from.